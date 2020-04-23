Log in
INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(IGXT)
IntelGenx Changes 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a Virtual-Only Format

04/23/2020

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQX:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx"), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s directors, employees and stockholders, the location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual-only meeting format.

The Annual Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, but instead will be able to attend virtually as noted below.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder of the Company as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker, or nominee.

In order to attend the virtual Annual Meeting via the internet, stockholders must register in advance at Register.proxypush.com/IGXT prior to the deadline of 5.00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2020. Stockholders will be required to enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of annual meeting, all of which have been previously provided.  Upon completing the stockholder registration, stockholders will receive further instructions via email, including unique links that will allow stockholders to access the meeting and vote online. Shareholder will be able to submit questions for the Annual Meeting by using the box provided during the registration process only.

Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge all stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously provided to stockholders for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously provided will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote stockholder shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format is being filed as additional proxy materials with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, VetaFilm™ and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offer significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.    

Source:  IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(514) 331-7440 ext 232
stephen@intelgenx.com

Or

Ingrid Zerbe
Corporate Secretary
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext. 202
ingrid@intelgenx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
