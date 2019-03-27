Log in
INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(IGX)
IntelGenx Grants Stock Options

03/27/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. ("IntelGenx", or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IGX) (OTC.QX:IGXT) announced today that the Company’s board of directors granted 100,000 options to acquire 100,000 common shares under the 2016 Stock Option Plan to Rodolphe Obeid, VP Operations of IntelGenx Corp.

The options have an exercise price of US$0.69 (CAD$0.92), vest over a period of two years at the rate of 25% every six months and expire on March 26, 2029.

About IntelGenx:

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx' highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services.  IntelGenx' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients. More information about the Company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
Ingrid Zerbe
Corporate Secretary
514-331-7440
ingrid@intelgenx.com 
www.intelgenx.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
