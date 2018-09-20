Log in
IntelGenx Signs Letter of Intent with Tilray® to Enter Into a World-Wide Agreement To Produce Cannabis-Infused VersaFilm™ Products

09/20/2018 | 06:02am CEST

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQX:IGXT) (“IntelGenx”) today announced that it has executed a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) with Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (“Tilray®”), a global leader in cannabis research, cultivation, production and distribution, to co-develop and commercialize oral film products infused with recreational and medical cannabis (“cannabis-infused VersaFilm™”), in anticipation of amended cannabis regulations which would allow adult-use consumers to purchase edible products.  

Pursuant to the LOI, subject to entering into a definitive agreement and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, IntelGenx and Tilray will fund 20% and 80% of the costs associated with the development of the cannabis-infused VersaFilm™ products, respectively.  IntelGenx will have rights to manufacture and supply the co-developed products to Tilray, and will also receive a fixed single-digit royalty on net product sales.  Tilray will have the exclusive, worldwide marketing and distribution rights for the co-developed products.

The LOI also contemplates that, at the time of entering into the definitive agreement, Tilray® will make a strategic investment in IntelGenx by way of a non-brokered private placement (“Private Placement”).  Tilray® will purchase 1,250,000 common shares of IntelGenx at a price of USD$0.80 per share, which is equal to the five-day volume weighted average closing price of IntelGenx’ common stock on the OTCQX for the period ended September 18, 2018.  IntelGenx intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for cannabis-infused VersaFilm™ product development in connection with the LOI.  The Private Placement will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

“Our proprietary VersaFilm™ drug delivery platform offers a number of proven advantages - including increased bioavailability, precision dosing, accelerated onset of action, reduced side effects, child-resistant packaging and easier, more discrete administration - all of which we believe have the potential to improve the way people may use and experience cannabis in the future,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, President and CEO of IntelGenx.  “This LOI marks the first step in forming an exciting partnership with Tilray®, a global leader in the medical and recreational cannabis industry.” 

About IntelGenx

Established in 2003, IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform.

IntelGenx' highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to its clients.  More information about the company can be found at www.intelgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx' operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about entering into a definitive agreement with Tilray and the Private Placement, and IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words “will”, "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions.  All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.  Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.  IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

The LOI is non-binding and subject to the parties reaching a definitive agreement.  Any such definitive agreement would be subject to customary closing conditions.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:  IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For IntelGenx:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(514) 331-7440 ext 232
stephen@intelgenx.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
Executive Vice-President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
