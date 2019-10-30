Log in
INTELLAEQUITY INC.

INTELLAEQUITY INC.

(FLYY)
10/30 03:04:42 pm
0.25 CAD   +212.50%
Media Central Corporation Inc. Private Placement and Stock Options Grant

10/30/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") announces the granting of an aggregate of 25,350,000 stock options (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's stock option plan at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a term of five years expiring on October 28, 2024. The Options were granted to newly appointed management, employees, directors and certain consultants of the Company, including the following Company Insiders: President & CEO, Brian Kalish (15,000,000); Directors, Larry Latowsky, Scott Wilson and Gil Steinfeld (750,000 each).

The grants of Options are being made in compliance with applicable laws, including the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Additionally, and subject to Regulatory and Exchange approvals, the Company announces the completion of a Private Placement of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company priced at $0.08/share for settlement of financial obligations of $200,000 in aggregate. The shares issued will be subject to a standard period of restriction on trading of four months plus one day.

About MediaCentral

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY) is an independent and alternative media company that unifies those who choose to reinvent the status quo rather than follow it. By consolidating the currently fragmented independent and alternative media markets, MediaCentral Corp. will unite the influencers, tastemakers and culture leaders of the world and is strategically positioned to become a competitive global media publishing company serving the fastest-growing readership demographics.

Website
www.mediacentralcorp.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Vertex Strategies Inc.
Shobana Thaya
investors@mediacentralcorp.com

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, including statements in respect of the initial price range of MediaCentral's initial public offering, the over-allotment option and MediaCentral's intentions with respect to stock exchange listing. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guaranteeing of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including that the eventual offering price in respect of the initial public offering may fall outside of the price range provided in the registration statement and the prospectus. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement and the prospectus for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. MediaCentral Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Media Central Corporation Inc.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mediacentralcorp

https://twitter.com/mediacentralc

https://www.instagram.com/mediacentralcorp/

https://www.facebook.com/Media-Central-Corp-124962862232564/

www.mediacentralcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49273


© Newsfilecorp 2019
