Sensor Receives $160,169 in New Work Orders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2019) - Sensor Technologies Corp. (CSE: SENS) (the "Corporation"), a developer and marketer of patented non-intrusive sensing systems, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of November 27, 2018, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sensor Technologies Inc. ("Sensor"), has received an additional three (3) service orders from the same client, one of North America's largest pipeline companies.

The service work orders pertain to the client's various assets in the USA. The Corporation will provide the client with the monitoring of its various assets along with engineering field services and data analysis for this calendar year. The anticipated value of this order is $160,169.95.

"These additional service work orders is another example of the Corporation's history of being able to provide custom solutions to its clients," commented Jay Vieira, President and CEO of the Corporation. "We anticipate receiving an additional 2 more service work orders in the next 30-45 days."

About the Corporation

Sensor Technologies Corp develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. The Corporation's FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

Corporation contact:

Jay Vieira, President, CEO

email: jay@fox-tek.com

