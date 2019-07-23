Intellicheck : Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control Taps Intellicheck's Age ID to Deter Underage Drinking

Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control Taps

Intellicheck's Age ID to Deter Underage Drinking

MELVILLE, NY - July 23, 2019 - The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (ADLLC) is arming enforcement officers with Intellicheck's (NYSE MKT:IDN) Age ID™ to advance efforts to prevent underage drinking. Fourteen officers will use the state-of-the-art technology solution as they work with local agencies across the state to enforce laws preventing underage alcohol sales at licensed locations. Age ID authenticates driver licenses and other forms of government-issued identification, allowing retailers to identity and thwart the use of fake IDs.

"Sophisticated fake IDs pose challenges for even the most experienced enforcement officer. Unfortunately, these high-tech fakes are easily and inexpensively available to young people. We are honored to be a part of the solution to the challenges posed by fake IDs that fuel underage drinking. We have seen the significant impact Age ID is having for the more than 55 enforcement agencies across the country that use the innovative app to catch fake IDs and we are confident that Age ID will play a pivotal role in Arizona in precluding the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors," said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

According to data published by the U.S. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in 2018, based on the 1991-2017 High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey, underage drinking remains a problem in Arizona. The data shows 33 percent reported they'd had an alcoholic drink in the 30-day period before the survey was taken and 18 percent of Arizona high school students reported they drank alcohol for the first time before they were 13 years old. Binge drinking statistics are also disturbing. Survey responses revealed 18 percent of Arizona high schoolers said that they binge drank on at least one day during the 30 days before the survey, with female students reporting they had 4 or more alcoholic drinks and males reporting they had consumed 5 or more alcoholic drinks. During that same 30-day period, the survey found that 19% of Arizona high schoolers reported they rode in a car or other vehicle with someone who had been drinking.

Age ID authenticates IDs and verifies age information in real-time with 99.9% accuracy. It is quickly and easily integrated at the point-of-sale, deployed on mobile devices including smartphones and tablets and online. The affordable, cutting-edge technology solution draws on a comprehensive, proprietary database, updated on an ongoing basis, to ensure information is timely and accurate.

