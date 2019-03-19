Intellicheck : Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Fortifies Efforts to Curb Underage Access to Vaping Products with Intellicheck's Age ID

Intellicheck
(NYSE AMERICAN: IDN), a trusted industry leader in identity
authentication solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement
with the Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), a national
trade association of businesses involved in the vapor products
industries. Under the new agreement, SFATA is offering its members
Intellicheck’s Age
ID™ technology solution at a special rate. Age ID
authenticates driver licenses and other forms of government-issued
identification, allowing retailers to identify altered and fake IDs
presented at the point of sale.
SFATA Executive Director Mark Anton said the membership is adamant about
preventing underage purchases of vaping products. “Our members are
deeply concerned about underage use of vaping products. Unfortunately,
the fake IDs young people are using to gain access to adult alternative
smoking products are easy to obtain and are extremely sophisticated, so
much so that even law enforcement admits they can’t visually detect
these fakes. Therefore, we decided to adopt the technology used by more
than 55 law enforcement agencies around the country, Age ID. We can’t
stop bad actors from selling these high-tech fakes, but with Age ID we
have the state-of-the-art technology that will catch them,” he explained.
“It’s important to remember that our commitment goes beyond business
interests. We are parents, family members, and members of the
communities we serve. Our mission states, ‘SFATA and its members only
sell to adults.’ The partnership with Intellicheck demonstrates our
commitment to that principle,” said Anton.
SFATA is the premier and largest vapor and e-cig trade association. The
association represents the interests of the entire supply chain,
including manufacturers, online retailers, brick and mortar vapor store,
distributors, importers, and wholesalers.
“SFATA is making an important statement to the communities its members
serve across the country. These are responsible business members who
recognize their role at the forefront of the battle to keep young people
from purchasing vaping products. Fake IDs have evolved to a point that
old school methods of spotting them aren’t effective. Age ID doesn’t
just scan, it authenticates IDs. We welcome our partnership with SFATA
and are proud to stand with them to be a part of the solution to the
underage vaping epidemic,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.
Age ID authenticates IDs and verifies age information in real-time with
99.9 percent accuracy. The budget friendly SaaS technology solution is
easy to adopt and use and is readily deployed on mobile devices
including smartphones and tablets and can also be integrated with
point-of-sale solutions. The cutting-edge technology solution draws on a
comprehensive, proprietary database, updated on an ongoing basis, to
ensure information is timely and accurate.
About Intellicheck NYSE American: IDN Intellicheck is a trusted
industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and
fraud with real-time identity authentication and age verification. We
make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer
service, and increase operational efficiencies. Founded in 1994,
Intellicheck has grown to serve dozens of Fortune 500 companies
including retail and financial industry clients, police departments,
national defense clients and diverse state and federal government
agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit http://www.intellicheck.com/
and follow Intellicheck on Twitter,
on Facebook,
on LinkedIn
and on YouTube.
