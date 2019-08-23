Intellicheck : Weekly Roundup Vol 59

American troops may have been among the victims of hackers who stole information from more than 1 million U.S. and South Korean credit cards and listed it for sale on the dark web over the past three months, the military said.
The thefts targeted unspecified business and financial entities in South Korea and included information on at least 38,000 U.S.-issued payment cards, according to an alert distributed by the Eighth Army via its Facebook page on Monday.
An unnamed credit union that provides services at U.S. Air Force bases in South Korea was among the potentially compromised organizations, it said.
If you're getting ready to send your kid off to college, you've likely talked to them about responsibility, getting to class on time and safety. The Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland suggests adding identity theft to the list.
The BBB said 41 percent of students report a financial loss when exposed to a scam.
College life is a big, exciting step into independence, which is one reason advocacy groups like the Better Business Bureau suggest every student get a crash course in avoiding scams 101.
