Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Intellicheck Inc    IDN

INTELLICHECK INC

(IDN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 08/23 06:30:00 pm
4.45 USD   +0.91%
06:26pINTELLICHECK : Weekly Roundup Vol 59
PU
08/01INTELLICHECK : Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Results
PU
08/01INTELLICHECK : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intellicheck : Weekly Roundup Vol 59

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

Enjoy our roundup of stories that piqued our interest this week.

This week we tackle the following:

  • 19-year-old drops lawsuit against Juul, Philip Morris over marketing to young people - Lawsuit dropped on Wednesday two days after filing it
  • US troops may be victims of massive credit card hack in South Korea, military says -The thefts targeted unspecified business and financial entities
  • How To Build A Zero-Tolerance Culture For Employee Theft - Restaurant Business Online with some good advice
  • College students at high risk for identity theft: BBB - She used counterfeit credit cards while at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino

Age ID

An Illinois teenager dropped a lawsuit on Wednesday against e-cigarette makerJuul and tobacco giant Philip Morris two days after filing it.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Illinois on Monday by 19-year old Christian Foss, claimed the companies use illegal and deceptive marketing to prey on young people.

On Wednesday, Foss filed a notice of voluntary dismissal, and Judge Jorge L. Alonso dismissed the case without prejudice.

19-year-old drops lawsuit against Juul, Philip Morris over marketing to young people

Retail ID

American troops may have been among the victims of hackers who stole information from more than 1 million U.S. and South Korean credit cards and listed it for sale on the dark web over the past three months, the military said.

The thefts targeted unspecified business and financial entities in South Korea and included information on at least 38,000 U.S.-issued payment cards, according to an alert distributed by the Eighth Army via its Facebook page on Monday.

An unnamed credit union that provides services at U.S. Air Force bases in South Korea was among the potentially compromised organizations, it said.


US troops may be victims of massive credit card hack in South Korea, military says

Age ID

Question: My underage dishwasher helped himself to a shift beer from the tap while my bar manager looked the other way. Who is at fault and what should I do about it?

Answer:
Both employees are at fault. First, they stole from the operation. Even if you offer a shift drink (a dying practice), you certainly did not offer an alcoholic one to a minor.


How To Build A Zero-Tolerance Culture For Employee Theft

Retail ID

If you're getting ready to send your kid off to college, you've likely talked to them about responsibility, getting to class on time and safety. The Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland suggests adding identity theft to the list.

The BBB said 41 percent of students report a financial loss when exposed to a scam.

College life is a big, exciting step into independence, which is one reason advocacy groups like the Better Business Bureau suggest every student get a crash course in avoiding scams 101.


College students at high risk for identity theft: BBB

Posted in Weekly RoundupTagged fraud protection, identity theft, underage drinking, vaping

Disclaimer

IntelliCheck Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 22:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTELLICHECK INC
06:26pINTELLICHECK : Weekly Roundup Vol 59
PU
08/09INTELLICHECK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/05INTELLICHECK, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01INTELLICHECK : Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Results
PU
08/01INTELLICHECK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01INTELLICHECK : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/25INTELLICHECK : to Present at 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Comm..
BU
07/24INTELLICHECK : To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 20..
BU
07/23INTELLICHECK : Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control Taps Intelliche..
PU
07/23INTELLICHECK : Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control Taps Intelliche..
BU
More news
Chart INTELLICHECK INC
Duration : Period :
Intellicheck Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan Lewis President & Chief Executive Officer
Guy L. Smith Chairman
Bill Joe White Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Russell T. Embry Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Emil R. Bedard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELLICHECK INC106.07%70
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.65%1 052 007
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC61.20%34 578
SYNOPSYS56.51%20 902
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.60.56%19 557
SPLUNK INC12.93%17 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group