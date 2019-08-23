Intellicheck : Weekly Roundup Vol 59

This week we tackle the following:

Age ID

An Illinois teenager dropped a lawsuit on Wednesday against e-cigarette makerJuul and tobacco giant Philip Morris two days after filing it.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Illinois on Monday by 19-year old Christian Foss, claimed the companies use illegal and deceptive marketing to prey on young people.

On Wednesday, Foss filed a notice of voluntary dismissal, and Judge Jorge L. Alonso dismissed the case without prejudice.

