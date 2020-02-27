Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intellicheck, Inc.    IDN

INTELLICHECK, INC.

(IDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intellicheck : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 08:14am EST

Financial Results Conference Call March 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, will report financial results on March 11, 2020 for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company will hold an earnings conference call on March 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13699516. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13699516. The replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until March 26, 2020.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit http://www.intellicheck.com/ and follow Intellicheck on Twitter, on Facebook, on LinkedIn and on YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTELLICHECK, INC.
08:14aINTELLICHECK : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
01/17Intellicheck Transferring Listing to Nasdaq
DJ
01/17INTELLICHECK, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listi..
AQ
01/17INTELLICHECK : Announces Transfer of Listing to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
BU
01/14INTELLICHECK : Named A Leader in Identity and Document Verification in One World..
BU
2019INTELLICHECK : Investor Presentation 12/11/2019
PU
2019INTELLICHECK : 's Technology Saves Retailers and Consumers From Black Friday Fra..
BU
2019INTELLICHECK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2019INTELLICHECK, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2019INTELLICHECK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6,97 M
EBIT 2019 -3,24 M
Net income 2019 -3,42 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -41,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -178x
Capi. / Sales2019 20,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 10,1x
Capitalization 141 M
Chart INTELLICHECK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intellicheck, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,00  $
Last Close Price 8,88  $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan Lewis President & Chief Executive Officer
Guy L. Smith Chairman
Bill Joe White Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Russell T. Embry Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Emil R. Bedard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELLICHECK, INC.18.02%141
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.91%1 294 321
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC21.74%35 955
SPLUNK INC.4.50%24 411
SEA LIMITED15.42%21 504
SYNOPSYS INC.2.13%21 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group