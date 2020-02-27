Intellicheck : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Financial Results Conference Call March 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, will report financial results on March 11, 2020 for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company will hold an earnings conference call on March 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13699516. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13699516. The replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until March 26, 2020.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit http://www.intellicheck.com/ and follow Intellicheck on Twitter, on Facebook, on LinkedIn and on YouTube.

