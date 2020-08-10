Intellicheck : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intellicheck, Inc.    IDN

INTELLICHECK, INC.

(IDN)
08/10/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identity authentication and age verification, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis and Chief Financial Officer Bill White will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET. CEO Lewis and CFO White will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat discussion will be available on Intellicheck’s Investor Relations website at https://intellicheck.com/investor-center. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for 90 days.

About Intellicheck Nasdaq: IDN

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,9 M - -
Net income 2020 0,06 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 2 375x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart INTELLICHECK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intellicheck, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELLICHECK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,00 $
Last Close Price 7,91 $
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bryan Lewis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guy L. Smith Chairman
Bill Joe White CFO, COO, Secretary & Treasurer
Russell T. Embry Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank Lubin Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELLICHECK, INC.5.61%141
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.74%1 607 975
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.280.26%72 989
SEA LIMITED220.74%61 014
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.04%42 193
SPLUNK INC.33.79%31 834
Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group