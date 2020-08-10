Intellicheck : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identity authentication and age verification, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis and Chief Financial Officer Bill White will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET. CEO Lewis and CFO White will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat discussion will be available on Intellicheck’s Investor Relations website at https://intellicheck.com/investor-center. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for 90 days.

About Intellicheck Nasdaq: IDN

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005675/en/