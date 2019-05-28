Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Intelligent Systems Corporation Investors (INS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Intelligent Systems Corporation (“Intelligent Systems” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: INS)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the
financial expert of the Company’s Audit Committee had engaged in
improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had
engaged in many undisclosed related party transactions.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.18, nearly 11%, to close
at $34.93 per share on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
