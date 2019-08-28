Log in
INVESTOR ALERT - Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 9, 2019

08/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising --  Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intelligent Systems Corporation ("Intelligent Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE: INS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Intelligent Systems securities from January 23, 2019 through May 29, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site:  www.bgandg.com/ins.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Defendant Petit, the "financial expert" on Intelligent Systems' Audit Committee engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group, Inc.; (2) Intelligent Systems' CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company's auditor; (3) Intelligent Systems had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Intelligent Systems' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ins or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Intelligent Systems you have until September 9, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---intelligent-systems-corporation-ins---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-reminds-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-deadline-september-9-2019-300906639.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
