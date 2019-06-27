Log in
INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(INS)
Intelligent : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Intelligent Systems Corporation – INS

06/27/2019 | 10:34pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE American: INS) resulting from allegations that Intelligent Systems may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of Intelligent Systems’s Audit Committee had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in numerous undisclosed related party transactions. On this news, Intelligent Systems’ stock price fell $7.17 per share, or roughly 18.3%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $31.94 on May 28, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Intelligent Systems investors. If you purchased shares of Intelligent Systems please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1599.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
James Leland Strange Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matt White Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Parker H. Petit Independent Director
Philip H. Moise Independent Director
A. Russell Chandler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORPORATION101.39%238
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES18.25%39 247
ADYEN40.83%22 326
WORLDLINE50.00%13 038
SIMCORP41.83%3 820
HYPOPORT AG57.56%1 615
