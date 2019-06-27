Intelligent : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Intelligent Systems Corporation – INS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE American: INS) resulting from allegations that Intelligent Systems may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of Intelligent Systems’s Audit Committee had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in numerous undisclosed related party transactions. On this news, Intelligent Systems’ stock price fell $7.17 per share, or roughly 18.3%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $31.94 on May 28, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Intelligent Systems investors. If you purchased shares of Intelligent Systems please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1599.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

