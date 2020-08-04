Intelligent Systems Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



“Second quarter results were in-line with expectations and continued to demonstrate the adaptability of our business model and our ability to uniquely service our customers,” said Leland Strange, CEO of Intelligent Systems. “We achieved revenues of $8.1 million, representing a 7% increase over the prior year period. As anticipated, our year-over-year, top-line growth was driven by both professional services and processing and maintenance, with no license revenue as we did not see any customers achieve new tiers. Our customers and accounts increased in number and value for professional services during the second quarter. Our income from operations and net income were also up slightly from the same quarter the previous year.

“Throughout the quarter, we continued to provide high-quality, on-time delivery for our clients despite the challenging environment and our team maintained their focus in positioning Intelligent Systems for continued growth in a post-pandemic world. We continued to advance on our strategic objectives, making investments in talent and technology while innovating new products and services that help our clients reduce complexity as well as increase efficiencies.”

Mr. Strange continued, “Looking to the second half of the year, we are cautiously optimistic regarding the trajectory of top-line growth. Longer-term, we view the current pandemic as a temporary pause on our growth momentum and anticipate returning to growth in Fiscal 2021. While demand is subject to market fluctuations outside of our control, our margins allow us to continue to invest in the business and I am confident our agile and innovative model, combined with our solid financial position, will enable us to overcome these current challenges and regain our momentum.”

Financial Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Total revenues– Total revenue in the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was $8,053,000, which represents an increase of 7 percent compared to the comparable period in 2019.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 License $ - $ 700 Professional services 5,156 4,663 Processing and maintenance 2,673 1,724 Third party 224 425 Total $ 8,053 $ 7,512

Income from operations was $2,703,000 for the second quarter compared to income from operations of $2,601,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $2,200,000 for the second quarter compared to net income of $2,108,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.24 for the second quarter compared to $0.23 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash balance at the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $32,316,000 compared to $26,415,000 at December 31, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, cash provided by operations was $9,714,000 compared to cash provided by operations of $5,954,000 for the comparable prior year period.

Investor Conference Call Today

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or on the SEC site, www.sec.gov.

About Intelligent Systems Corporation

For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. ( www.corecard.com ) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to Intelligent Systems Corporation and its subsidiary and affiliated companies. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are instability in the financial markets, delays in product development, undetected software errors, competitive pressures, changes in customers' requirements or financial condition, market acceptance of products and services, the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations or other industry standards, risks relating to unauthorized access to confidential information due to criminal conduct, attacks by hackers, employee or insider malfeasance and/or human error and declines in general economic and financial market conditions, particularly those that cause businesses to delay or cancel purchase decisions.

Intelligent Systems Corporation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Services $ 8,053 $ 6,812 $ 15,946 $ 12,978 Products - 700 - 1,500 Total net revenue 8,053 7,512 15,946 14,478 Cost of revenue Services 3,694 2,899 7,201 5,433 Products - - - - Total cost of revenue 3,694 2,899 7,201 5,433 Expenses Marketing 31 51 63 89 General and administrative 704 1,100 1,762 1,694 Research and development 921 861 1,838 2,059 Income from operations 2,703 2,601 5,082 5,203 Investment (loss) income (95) (21) (1,145) 4 Other income 117 146 253 249 Income before Income taxes 2,725 2,726 4,190 5,456 Income taxes 525 618 943 1,276 Net income $ 2,200 $ 2,108 $ 3,247 $ 4,180 Earnings per share attributable to Intelligent Systems Corporation: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.36 $ 0.46 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 8,924,988 8,850,988 8,924,988 8,846,155 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 9,019,025 9,004,664 9,020,470 9,015,669





Intelligent Systems Corporation

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash $ 32,316 $ 26,415 Accounts receivable, net 8,136 8,759 Notes and interest receivable 1,063 − Other current assets 1,058 905 Total current assets 42,573 36,079 Investments 2,155 3,081 Notes and interest receivable, net of current portion 1,543 1,795 Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 4,253 2,177 Other long-term assets 3,497 1,108 Total assets $ 54,021 $ 44,240 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 431 $ 403 Deferred revenue, current portion 4,801 689 Accrued payroll 1,649 2,503 Accrued expenses 238 153 Income tax payable 1,965 1,100 Other current liabilities 1,728 1,345 Total current liabilities 10,812 6,193 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 9 23 Deferred tax liability 275 275 Long-term lease obligation 2,312 460 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,596 758 Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,924,988 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 89 89 Additional paid-in capital 15,573 15,450 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (140 ) (94 ) Accumulated income 25,091 21,844 Total Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders’ equity 40,613 37,289 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 54,021 $ 44,240



