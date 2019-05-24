Log in
INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(INS)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Intelligent Systems Corporation Investors (INS)

05/24/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Intelligent Systems Corporation (“Intelligent Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of the Company’s Audit Committee had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in many undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.18, nearly 11%, to close at $34.93 per share on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Intelligent Systems securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
