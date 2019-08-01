Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Intelligent Systems Corporation    INS

INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(INS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelligent Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Intelligent Systems Corporation (“Intelligent Systems” or “the Company”) (NYSE: INS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 23, 2019 and May 29, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 9, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Parker "Pete" Petit, the “financial expert” on Intelligent Systems’ Audit Committee, engaged in accounting fraud while serving as the CEO of MiMedx Group, Inc. Intelligent Systems CEO Leland Strange had undisclosed related-party transactions with Petit as well as an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company’s auditor. The Company directed its employees to take control of shell companies located in Asia to undertake related-party transactions for purposes of falsifying revenue and siphoning money away from the organization. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Intelligent Systems, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORPOR
07/31WEISSLAW LLP : Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) is the Subject of a Legal I..
PR
07/31Intelligent Systems Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Confe..
GL
07/23INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
07/23Intelligent Systems Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/16Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intelligent ..
PR
07/11INS CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities C..
PR
07/10INTELLIGENT : Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index
AQ
07/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/09Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelligent Syst..
BU
06/27INTELLIGENT : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Se..
BU
More news
Chart INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intelligent Systems Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James Leland Strange Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matt White Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Parker H. Petit Independent Director
Philip H. Moise Independent Director
A. Russell Chandler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORPORATION280.88%434
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES29.94%43 124
ADYEN N.V.44.62%22 629
WORLDLINE53.55%13 115
SIMCORP37.12%3 605
HYPOPORT AG61.94%1 676
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group