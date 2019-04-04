Intellinetics, Inc.™ Announces New IntelliCloud Incidence Case Management System™ (ICMS)

Software Portfolio Expansion Continues with Mission Critical Case Management Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (OTCQB: INLX) a provider of cloud-based content services solutions, announced today the release of IntelliCloud Incident Case Management System (ICMS) powered by its proprietary Case Analysis and Response EngineTM (CARE). IntelliCloud ICMS is designed to automate the lifecycle of incident case management for mission-critical markets such as those found in the Human Service Provider (HSP) industry, providing the automation, security, reporting and analysis critical for compliance and continuous improvement.

IntelliCloud ICMS allows HSPs to instantly capture and categorize incidents in a system that drives workflow in an automated managed review process ensuring that all proper documentation, reporting and follow-up has been completed.

CARE automatically initiates and manages this review process once the Central Hub Incident Processing (CHIP) has approved an incidence for processing. The CHIP role can modify an incident’s standard response policy as needed such as when a supervisor must be recused from the process. In either case, the response is automated, fast and consistent. The CHIP role can also see the real-time, status and response details of all open incidents which allows them to drive results and compliance.

“We can now make data-driven decisions,” said Melissa Skaggs, Chief Innovation Officer, ARC Industries, one of the first companies to fully benefit from IntelliCloud ICMS powered by CARE. “It strengthens our risk position because we have all the information we need about who touched the report and when. It also improves our ability to increase our service levels and collaboration.”

With its open design, IntelliCloud ICMS can be easily be integrated into existing third-party patient care platforms existing or it can run as a stand-alone system.

Intellinetics’ ICMS, powered by CARE, reflects the company’s expanding presence within the HSP market. Intellinetics is committed to providing HSPs the technology to create more capacity and resources to better serve those that depend on them.

“We are dedicated to the HSP industry,” said James F. DeSocio , President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Using our experience in this industry, we developed ICMS and then took it a step further with CARE. We continue to develop technology that we know the HSP industry needs. And we know this because of the rapid acceptance of our solutions by providers and the feedback they give us. We will continue to listen to this industry and provide solutions that they need.”

Intellinetics will continue to demonstrate this commitment to the Human Service Provider industry with a new mobile application called Electronic Visitation Verification (EVV), which will be announced soon.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Intellinetics, Inc.

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business associated with any customer, industry or solution; Intellinetics’ future sales and growth; market penetration; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the company’s cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of our channel partners and distribution partners, technical development risks, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Intellinetics annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018, and any previously filed Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website or at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov .