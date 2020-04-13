Log in
INTELSAT SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders of Intelsat S.A. - I

04/13/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 8, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BC Partners (including individual partners Raymond Svider and Justin Bateman) and Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (and its related entities) on behalf of purchasers of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) securities between November 5, 2019 and November 18, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Intelsat and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-i/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 8, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

On November 18, 2019, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it would publicly auction the wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future “5G” use (the “C-Band”) that the Company had been hoping to sell privately.

On this news, the price of Intelsat’s shares plummeted.

The case is James Hill, et al. v. Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., et al., 20-cv-02341.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
