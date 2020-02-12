Intelsat : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Conference Call

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network and a leader in integrated satellite communications, will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:30 am EST to discuss 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results.

The live audio webcast and earnings release will be accessible through Intelsat’s Investor Relations web site at www.intelsat.com/investors.

Participants can access Intelsat’s audio webcast via:

Webcast : www.intelsat.com/investors

: www.intelsat.com/investors Dial-in Information for U.S. Participants: Dial-in number: +1 844-834-1428 Passcode: 4488046

Dial-in Information for Non-U.S. Participants: Dial-in number: +1 920-663-6274 Passcode: 4488046



A replay of the audio webcast will be available beginning February 20, 2020 through February 27, 2020. The replay number for U.S. Participants is +1 855-859-2056, and for Non-U.S. Participants is +1 404-537-3406. The participant pass code for the replay is 4488046.

