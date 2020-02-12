Log in
Intelsat : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Conference Call

02/12/2020 | 12:02pm EST

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network and a leader in integrated satellite communications, will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:30 am EST to discuss 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results.

The live audio webcast and earnings release will be accessible through Intelsat’s Investor Relations web site at www.intelsat.com/investors.

Participants can access Intelsat’s audio webcast via:

  • Webcast: www.intelsat.com/investors
  • Dial-in Information for U.S. Participants:
    • Dial-in number: +1 844-834-1428
    • Passcode: 4488046
  • Dial-in Information for Non-U.S. Participants:
    • Dial-in number: +1 920-663-6274
    • Passcode: 4488046

A replay of the audio webcast will be available beginning February 20, 2020 through February 27, 2020. The replay number for U.S. Participants is +1 855-859-2056, and for Non-U.S. Participants is +1 404-537-3406. The participant pass code for the replay is 4488046.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments and communities use Intelsat’s next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Imagine Here, with us, at Intelsat.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 046 M
EBIT 2019 373 M
Net income 2019 -929 M
Debt 2019 13 777 M
Yield 2019 0,30%
P/E ratio 2019 -0,58x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,99x
EV / Sales2019 6,97x
EV / Sales2020 7,30x
Capitalization 472 M
Chart INTELSAT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intelsat S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELSAT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 10,32  $
Last Close Price 3,35  $
Spread / Highest target 796%
Spread / Average Target 208%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Spengler Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. McGlade Executive Chairman
Michael J. DeMarco Executive Vice President-Operations
David M. Tolley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Miles Bateman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELSAT S.A.-52.35%472
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.25.59%4 057
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-7.35%3 409
INMARSAT PLC0.00%3 369
THAICOM PCL--.--%134
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-15.96%127
