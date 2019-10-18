Log in
Intelsat : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call

0
10/18/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network and a leader in integrated satellite communications, will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 8:30 am EDT to discuss 2019 third quarter financial results.

Separately and immediately after issuing an earnings release, Intelsat plans to publish a Quarterly Commentary by Stephen Spengler, Chief Executive Officer, and David Tolley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, summarizing Intelsat’s business progress against its strategic priorities and performance.

The live audio webcast, earnings release and Quarterly Commentary will be accessible through Intelsat’s Investor Relations web site at www.intelsat.com/investors.

Participants can access Intelsat’s audio webcast via:

 

Webcast: www.intelsat.com/investors

Dial-in Information for U.S. Participants:

• Dial-in number:

 

+1 844-834-1428

• Passcode:

 

3890085

Dial-in Information for Non-U.S. Participants:

• Dial-in number:

 

+1 920-663-6274

• Passcode:

 

3890085

A replay of the audio webcast will be available beginning October 29, 2019 through November 5, 2019. The replay number for U.S. Participants is +1 855-859-2056, and for Non-U.S. Participants is +1 404-537-3406. The participant pass code for the replay is 3890085.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live.


© Business Wire 2019
