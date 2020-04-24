Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intelsat S.A.    I   LU0914713705

INTELSAT S.A.

(I)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intelsat S A : Rosen, A Globally Recognized Firm, Reminds Intelsat S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – I

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) between November 5, 2019 and November 18, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important June 8, 2020 deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Intelsat investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Intelsat class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1831.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by selling a block of Intelsat shares while in possession of material non-public information, including that Intelsat had met with the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") on November 5, 2019, to discuss the private sale of certain wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future "5G" use (the "C-Band") and that the FCC opposed Intelsat’s then-existing proposal, instead favoring a public auction rather than private sale of the C-Band. Then on November 18, 2019, after the FCC announced that it would publicly auction the C-Band that Intelsat had been hoping to sell privately, Intelsat’s share price declined 40% to close at $8.03 per share. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1831.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTELSAT S.A.
05:21pINTELSAT S A : Rosen, A Globally Recognized Firm, Reminds Intelsat S.A. Investor..
BU
04/23INTELSAT S A : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Intelsa..
BU
04/20Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Intelsat S.A. (I) Shareholders of..
PR
04/17INTELSAT S A : 901 Satellite Returns to Service Using Northrop Grumman's Mission..
AQ
04/17DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
04/17INTELSAT : 901 Satellite Returns to Service Using Northrop Grumman's Mission Ext..
BU
04/16INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
04/15INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Intelsat S.A.
PR
04/15INTELSAT S A : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in ..
BU
04/15INTELSAT S.A. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 919 M
EBIT 2020 695 M
Net income 2020 -598 M
Debt 2020 14 087 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,26x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,32x
EV / Sales2020 7,42x
EV / Sales2021 7,38x
Capitalization 158 M
Chart INTELSAT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Intelsat S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELSAT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,96  $
Last Close Price 1,12  $
Spread / Highest target 2 579%
Spread / Average Target 611%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Spengler Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. McGlade Non-Executive Chairman
David M. Tolley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Miles Bateman Director
Edward A. Kangas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELSAT S.A.-84.07%158
INMARSAT PLC0.00%3 369
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.65%3 139
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-30.99%2 518
THAICOM-4.26%128
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED1.94%121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group