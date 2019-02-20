Intelsat : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
02/20/2019 | 06:32am EST
Fourth quarter revenue of $543 million; or $515 million excluding
effects of revenue recognition rules (ASC 606)
Full-year 2018 revenue of $2,161 million; or $2,058 million
excluding effects of ASC 606
Fourth quarter net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $111
million;
2018 full-year net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $600
million;
Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $418 million or 77 percent of
revenue; $392 million or 76 percent of revenue excluding effects of
ASC 606
Full-year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $1,668 million or 77 percent of
revenue; $1,565 million or 76 percent of revenue excluding effects of
ASC 606
$8.1 billion contracted backlog, inclusive of $1.1 billion in
effects of ASC 606, providing visibility for future revenue and cash
flow
Intelsat issues 2019 Guidance inclusive
of effects of ASC 606
Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world’s first Globalized
Network and leader in integrated satellite solutions, today announced
financial results for the three months and full-year ended December 31,
2018.
Intelsat reported total revenue of $542.8 million and net loss
attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $111.3 million for the three months
ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, Intelsat
reported total revenue of $2,161.2 million and net loss attributable to
Intelsat S.A. of $599.6 million.
In the first quarter of 2018, we adopted the provisions of the Financial
Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606,
Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”). As a result of the
adoption of ASC 606, total revenue reflects $28.0 million and $103.2
million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2018,
respectively, primarily related to the significant financing component
identified in our customer contracts.
Total revenue excluding the effects of ASC 606 was $514.8 million for
the three months ended December 31, 2018, and $2,058.0 million for the
year-ended December 31, 2018.
Intelsat reported EBITDA1, or earnings before net interest,
gain on early extinguishment of debt, taxes and depreciation and
amortization, of $408.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of
$417.9 million, or 77 percent of revenue, for the three months ended
December 31, 2018. For the year-ended December 31, 2018 Intelsat
reported EBITDA of $1,634.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,668.5
million, or 77 percent of revenue.
Excluding the effects of ASC 606, Adjusted EBITDA was $392.2 million, or
76 percent of revenue, for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and
$1,565.0 million, or 76 percent of revenue for the year-ended December
31, 2018. Free cash flow from operations1 was $107.2 million.
“Our fourth quarter financial performance contributes to an in-line
result with our 2018 annual guidance,” said Stephen Spengler, Chief
Executive Officer, Intelsat. “Each of our businesses demonstrated
achievements in 2018 that will support our plans for 2019 and beyond.
Network services is taking share in mobility applications, government
maintains its outstanding renewal rates, and our media business
continues to obtain long-term renewals well into the next decade. In
delivering a 2018 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 76%, we demonstrated our
commitment to disciplined cost controls and cash flow. This, combined
with our achievement of our capital structure goals, allows us to enter
2019 with our focus on new and existing commercial opportunities.”
Mr. Spengler continued, “Our operating priorities for 2019 effectuate
the next phase of our high-throughput satellite Intelsat EpicNG
strategy. With our global HTS footprint in place, and our managed
services platforms fully operational, we are bringing new capabilities
to existing and new markets. Further, in 2019 our support of market
innovations and use of more flexible software and standards-based
technologies will progress our goals of lowering the capital intensity
of our business and enabling a seamless interface with the telecom
sector. This will broaden our market opportunity over time.
“Finally, we continue to promote our FCC proposal to clear a portion of
our U.S. spectrum to accelerate the deployment of 5G in the U.S. The
C-Band Alliance proposal is the only path that protects the services
essential to our customers’ businesses, while at the same time enabling
the U.S. to win the race for 5G. We expect 2019 will be an important
year for Intelsat and we are energized by the opportunities presented in
the year ahead.”
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Business Highlights
Intelsat provides critical communications infrastructure to customers in
the network services, media and government sectors. Our customers use
our services for broadband connectivity to deliver fixed and mobile
telecommunications, enterprise, video distribution and fixed and mobile
government applications. For additional details regarding the
performance of our customer sets, see our Quarterly Commentary.
Network Services
Network services revenue was $202.0 million (or 37 percent of Intelsat’s
total revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Excluding
the effects of ASC 606, network services revenue was $199.0 million, (or
39 percent of Intelsat’s total revenue) for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, a decrease of 6 percent compared to the three months
ended December 31, 2017.
Network Services revenue for the year-ended December 31, 2018 was $798.1
million (or 37 percent of Intelsat’s total revenue). Excluding the
effects of ASC 606, network services revenue was $794.9 million (or 39
percent of Intelsat’s total revenue) for the year ended 2018, a decrease
of 7 percent compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
Media
Media revenue was $231.1 million (or 43 percent of Intelsat’s total
revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the
effects of ASC 606, media revenue was $214.4 million (or 42 percent of
Intelsat’s total revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2018,
a decrease of 5 percent compared to the three months ended December 31,
2017.
Media revenue was $937.4 million (or 43 percent of Intelsat’s total
revenue) for the year ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the effects of
ASC 606, media revenue for the full-year 2018 was $870.8 million (or 42
percent of Intelsat’s total revenue), a decrease of 4 percent compared
to the year ended December 31, 2017.
Government
Government revenue was $97.7 million (or 18 percent of Intelsat’s total
revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the
effects of ASC 606, government revenue was $89.5 million (or 17 percent
of Intelsat’s total revenue) for the three months ended December 31,
2018, a decrease of 1 percent compared to the three months ended
December 31, 2017.
Government revenue was $392.0 million (or 18 percent of Intelsat’s total
revenue) for the year ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the effects of
ASC 606, government revenue for the full-year 2018 was $359.0 million
(or 17 percent of Intelsat’s total revenue), an increase of 2 percent
compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
Average Fill Rate
Intelsat’s average fill rate at December 31, 2018 on our approximately
1,775 36 MHz station-kept wide-beam transponders was 78 percent, as
compared to an average fill rate at September 30, 2018 of 79 percent on
1,825 transponders. High-throughput satellite Intelsat EpicNG
capacity was unchanged from the third quarter of 2018 at approximately
1,150 units.
Satellite Launches
Intelsat conducted no satellite launches in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The Intelsat 38 and Horizons 3e satellites launched in September of 2018
entered service in January 2019. For additional details regarding our
satellite investment program and 2019 planned satellite launches, see
our Quarterly Commentary.
Contracted Backlog
At December 31, 2018, Intelsat’s contracted backlog, representing
expected future revenue under existing contracts with customers, was
$8.1 billion, including approximately $1.1 billion attributable to ASC
606. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, contracted backlog was $7.1
billion, as compared to $7.3 billion at September 30, 2018. On a
program-to-date basis, the Intelsat EpicNG satellites have
booked $1.4 billion in backlog.
Capital Market Transactions
In October 2018, Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. (“Intelsat Jackson”)
completed an add-on offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount
of its 8.5% Senior Notes due 2024. The net proceeds from the add-on
offering, together with cash on hand, were used to repurchase and redeem
all the remaining approximately $709 million aggregate principal amount
outstanding of Intelsat Jackson’s 7.5% Senior Notes due 2021, and to pay
related fees and expenses.
In December 2018, funds affiliated with BC Partners and Silver Lake sold
approximately 8.2 million and 1.8 million of our common shares,
respectively, in a public offering which was priced at $25.75 per share.
No proceeds from the sale were received by the Company.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018
increased by $4.6 million as compared to the three months ended December
31, 2017. Excluding the impact of ASC 606 adjustments, total revenue for
the three months ended December 31, 2018 decreased by $23.3 million, or
4 percent, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. By
service type, our revenues increased or decreased due to the following:
Total On-Network Revenues increased by $0.6 million to $487.7
million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Excluding the $25.4 million attributable to ASC 606, total on-network
revenues declined by $24.8 million, or 5 percent, to $462.3 million due
to the following:
Transponder services reported an aggregate increase of
$5.3 million, of which $23.8 million is attributable to ASC 606
adjustments. Excluding the impact of ASC 606 adjustments, the
resulting decrease of $18.5 million is primarily due to an $7.3
million net decrease in revenue from network services customers and a
$9.4 million decrease in revenue from media customers and a $1.8
million reduction in revenue from government customers. The decrease
in network services revenue was mainly related to declines for
wide-beam wireless infrastructure and enterprise services due to
pricing pressure, non-renewals, service contractions and end of
service, and reduced collection experience in the three months ended
December 31, 2018 as compared to the prior year period. These declines
were partially offset by increases for maritime and aeronautical
mobility applications. The decrease in media revenue was primarily
related to non-renewals and volume reductions from certain customers
in the North America and Latin America regions, lower collections and
price reductions related to currency fluctuations, as well as
transfers of services to off-network capacity. The decrease in revenue
from government customers was related to the net effect of price
reductions from renewed contracts.
Managed services revenue of $96.5 million, which includes $1.7
million attributable to ASC 606 adjustments, reflects an aggregate
decrease of $4.3 million as compared to the three months ended
December 31, 2017. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, managed services
revenue of $94.8 million declined by $6.0 million, primarily due to a
decrease of $2.7 million in revenue from government customers
resulting from non-renewals and lower pricing. Managed services for
media applications declined by $2.4 million due primarily to expiring
services and lower occasional use. Declines in point-to-point trunking
services for network services customers were offset by $1.8 million in
increased revenue from managed mobility services.
Total Off-Network and Other Revenues reported an aggregate
increase of $4.0 million, or an increase of 8 percent, to $55.0 million,
as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. This includes
$2.5 million in adjustments attributable to ASC 606.
Transponder, MSS and other Off-Network services revenues
increased $2.1 million to $40.9 million, inclusive of $2.5 million in
adjustments attributable to ASC 606.
Satellite-related services reported an increase of $1.8
million, or 15 percent, to $14.1 million.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, changes in operating
expenses, interest expense, net, and other significant income statement
items are described below.
Direct costs of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
increased by $7.8 million, or 10 percent, to $88.5 million for the three
months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the three months ended
December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to $6.1 million in
higher third-party costs for off-network services related to commercial
services and an increase of $3.5 million in staff-related expenses.
Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $4.2
million, or 8 percent, to $47.8 million for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, as compared to the three months ended December 31,
2017. This was primarily due to a decrease of $2.7 million in bad debt
expense, and a decrease of $2.4 million in professional fees largely due
to higher fees associated with our liability management initiatives
pursued in 2017.
Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $1.6 million,
or 1 percent, to $174.1 million, as compared to the three months ended
December 31, 2017.
Interest expense, net consists of the gross interest expense we
incur, together with gains and losses on interest rate cap contracts
(which reflect the change in their fair value), offset by interest
income earned and the amount of interest we capitalize related to assets
under construction. As of December 31, 2018, we held interest rate cap
contracts with an aggregate notional amount of $2.4 billion to mitigate
the risk of interest rate expense increase on the floating-rate term
loans under our senior secured credit facilities. The caps have not been
designated as hedges for accounting purposes.
Interest expense, net increased by $62.4 million, or 24 percent, to
$327.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared
to $264.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2017. The
increase was principally due to:
a net increase of $29.0 million primarily related to the significant
financing component identified in customer contracts in accordance
with ASC 606;
an increase of $18.4 million corresponding to the decrease in fair
value of the interest rate cap contracts;
an increase of $11.1 million in interest expense primarily driven by
our new debt issuances, refinancings and amendments with higher
interest rates, which was partially offset by certain debt repurchases
and exchanges in 2018; and
a net increase of $4.9 million resulting from lower capitalized
interest of $9.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018,
as compared to $14.1 million for the three months ended December 31,
2017, primarily resulting from a decreased number of satellites and
related assets under construction.
The non-cash portion of total interest expense, net was $58.2 million
for the three months ended December 31, 2018, due to the amortization of
deferred financing fees and the accretion and amortization of discounts
and premiums and interest expense related to the significant financing
component identified in customer contracts, as well as the loss from the
decrease in fair value of the interest rate cap contracts we hold.
Loss on early extinguishment of debt was $17.8 million for the
three months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to no activity on
early extinguishment of debt for the three months ended December 31,
2017. The loss of $17.8 million consisted of the difference between the
carrying value of debt repurchased and the total cash amount paid
(including related fees and expenses), together with a write-off of
unamortized debt issuance costs.
Other income, net was $2.2 million for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, as compared to other income, net of $3.7 million for
the three months ended December 31, 2017. The decrease of $1.5 million
was primarily related to lower other miscellaneous income related to
activities that are not associated with our core operations, partially
offset by foreign exchange fluctuation mainly related to our business
conducted in Brazilian reais.
Provision for income taxes was immaterial for the three months
ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $61.0 million for the three
months ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in tax expense was
principally due to valuation allowances recorded on certain deferred tax
assets, partially offset by tax benefits related to the tax rate change
for our U.S. subsidiaries as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
enacted on December 22, 2017, recorded during the three months ended
December 31, 2017. No significant activity occurred for the three months
ended December 31, 2018.
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds, totaled $3.4 million and
$3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively.
Net Income, Net Income per Diluted Common Share attributable to
Intelsat S.A., EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. was $111.3 million for the
three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $90.0
million for the same period in 2017, primarily due to lower revenue as
described above.
Net loss per diluted common share attributable to Intelsat S.A.
was $0.81 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net
loss of $0.75 per diluted common share for the same period in 2017.
EBITDA was $408.6 million for the three months ended December 31,
2018, compared to $409.1 million for the same period in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA was $417.9 million for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, or 77 percent of revenue, compared to $416.4 million,
or 77 percent of revenue, for the same period in 2017. Excluding the
effects of ASC 606, Adjusted EBITDA was $392.2 million, or 76 percent of
revenue, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
Free Cash Flow From Operations
Free cash flow from operations1was $101.5
million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Free cash flow
from (used in) operations is defined as net cash provided by operating
activities and other proceeds from satellites from investing activities,
less payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including
capitalized interest) and other payments for satellites from financing
activities. Payments for satellites and other property and equipment
from investing activities, net during the three months ended December
31, 2018 was $68.5 million.
Financial Outlook 2019
Today, Intelsat issued its 2019 financial outlook. The revenue and
Adjusted EBITDA guidance detailed below includes the expected financial
statement impact of ASC 606, and is thus fully comparable to our 2018
results as reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
For more information on Intelsat’s Financial Outlook 2019, including
factors upon which the outlook is based, see Intelsat’s Quarterly
Commentary issued today.
Revenue Guidance: We expect full-year 2019 revenue in a range of
$2.060 billion to $2.120 billion. Our full-year 2019 customer set
revenue expectations are as follows:
Growth of 2 percent to a decline of 1 percent in our government
business;
A decline of 3 percent to 6 percent in our media business; and
A decline of 3 percent to 6 percent in our network services business.
Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Intelsat forecasts Adjusted EBITDA
performance for the full-year 2019 to be in a range of $1.530 billion to
$1.580 billion. This reflects the lower revenue and increased direct
costs of revenue, staff and marketing costs outlined above.
Capital Expenditure Guidance: Intelsat issued its 2019 capital
expenditure guidance for the three calendar years 2019-2021 (the
“Guidance Period”). Over the next several years we are in a cycle of
lower required investment, due to timing of replacement satellites and
smaller satellites being built.
We expect the following capital expenditure ranges:
2019: $250 million to $300 million;
2020: $275 million to $350 million; and
2021: $250 million to $350 million.
Our capital expenditure guidance includes capitalized interest.
Capitalized interest is expected to average approximately $30 million
annually during the Guidance Period.
Intelsat currently has five satellites covered by our 2019 to 2021
capital expenditure plan, two of which are in the design and
manufacturing phase. For the remaining three satellites, no
manufacturing contracts have yet been signed. During the guidance
period, we plan for an increased proportion of our capital expenditures
to be invested in ground infrastructure and tools needed to enhance our
delivery of managed services.
Our capital expenditure plan excludes up to four satellites which we may
be required to build should our C-band proposal to the FCC be adopted in
all material respects. For more information on our C-band proposal, see
our Quarterly Commentary “Our 2019 Operating Priorities,” issued
today.
By the conclusion of the Guidance Period at the end of 2021, the net
number of transponder equivalents is expected to increase by a compound
annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of approximately 2 percent, reflecting the
net activity of satellites entering and leaving service during the
Guidance Period. Capital expenditure incurrence is subject to the timing
of achievement of contract, satellite manufacturing, launch and other
milestones.
Cash Taxes: We expect cash taxes to range from $30 million to $40
million annually.
1 In this release, financial measures are presented
both in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-U.S. GAAP
basis. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (or “AEBITDA”), free cash flow from
(used in) operations and related margins included in this release
are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Please see the consolidated
financial information below for information reconciling non-U.S.
GAAP financial measures to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.
4Q 2018 Quarterly Commentary
Intelsat provides a detailed quarterly commentary on the Company’s
business trends and performance. Please visit www.intelsat.com/investors
for management’s commentary on the Company’s progress against its
operational priorities and financial outlook.
INTELSAT S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Revenue
$
538,140
$
542,771
Operating expenses:
Direct costs of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
80,720
88,516
Selling, general and administrative
52,034
47,805
Depreciation and amortization
172,440
174,076
Total operating expenses
305,194
310,397
Income from operations
232,946
232,374
Interest expense, net
264,590
326,993
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
(17,751
)
Other income, net
3,693
2,161
Loss before income taxes
(27,951
)
(110,209
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
61,005
150
Net loss
(88,956
)
(110,359
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(995
)
(987
)
Net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A.
$
(89,951
)
$
(111,346
)
Net loss per common share attributable to Intelsat S.A.:
Basic
$
(0.75
)
$
(0.81
)
Diluted
$
(0.75
)
$
(0.81
)
INTELSAT S.A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Year Ended December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
Revenue
$
2,148,612
$
2,161,190
Operating expenses:
Direct costs of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
324,232
330,874
Selling, general and administrative
205,475
200,857
Depreciation and amortization
707,824
687,589
Total operating expenses
1,237,531
1,219,320
Income from operations
911,081
941,870
Interest expense, net
1,020,770
1,212,374
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
(4,109
)
(199,658
)
Other income (expense), net
10,114
4,541
Income (loss) before income taxes
(103,684
)
(465,621
)
Provision for income taxes
71,130
130,069
Net income (loss)
(174,814
)
(595,690
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(3,914
)
(3,915
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Intelsat S.A.
$
(178,728
)
$
(599,605
)
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Intelsat S.A.:
Basic
$
(1.50
)
$
(4.63
)
Diluted
$
(1.50
)
$
(4.63
)
INTELSAT S.A.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Net income (loss)
$
(88,956
)
$
(110,359
)
$
(174,814
)
$
(595,690
)
Add (Subtract):
Interest expense, net
264,590
326,993
1,020,770
1,212,374
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt
-
17,751
4,109
199,658
Provision for income taxes
61,005
150
71,130
130,069
Depreciation and amortization
172,440
174,076
707,824
687,589
EBITDA
409,079
408,611
1,629,019
1,634,000
Effect of ASC 606 adoption
-
(25,667
)
-
(103,447
)
EBITDA excluding ASC 606 adoption effect
$
409,079
$
382,944
$
1,629,019
$
1,530,553
EBITDA Margin
76
%
75
%
76
%
76
%
EBITDA Margin excluding ASC 606 adoption effect
76
%
74
%
76
%
74
%
Note:
Intelsat calculates a measure called EBITDA to assess the operating
performance of Intelsat S.A. EBITDA consists of earnings before net
interest, gain on early extinguishment of debt, taxes and
depreciation and amortization. Given our high level of leverage,
refinancing activities are a frequent part of our efforts to manage
our costs of borrowing. Accordingly, we consider gain on early
extinguishment of debt an element of interest expense. EBITDA is a
measure commonly used in the Fixed Satellite Services (“FSS”)
sector, and we present EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our
operating performance. We use EBITDA as one criterion for evaluating
our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe that
EBITDA is an operating performance measure, and not a liquidity
measure, that provides investors and financial analysts with a
measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital
structures, capital investment cycles and ages of related assets
among otherwise comparable companies.
EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP,
and our EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of
other companies. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative
to operating income (loss) or net income (loss), determined in
accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of our operating
performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating
activities, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator
of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity.
INTELSAT S.A.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
Intelsat calculates a measure called Adjusted EBITDA to assess the
operating performance of Intelsat S.A. Adjusted EBITDA consists of
EBITDA as adjusted to exclude or include certain unusual items,
certain other operating expense items and certain other adjustments
as described in the table above. Our management believes that the
presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to
investors, lenders and financial analysts regarding our financial
condition and results of operations, because it permits clearer
comparability of our operating performance between periods. By
excluding the potential volatility related to the timing and extent
of non-operating activities, our management believes that Adjusted
EBITDA provides a useful means of evaluating the success of our
operating activities. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, together with
other appropriate metrics, to set goals for and measure the
operating performance of our business, and it is one of the
principal measures we use to evaluate our management’s performance
in determining compensation under our incentive compensation plans.
Adjusted EBITDA measures have been used historically by investors,
lenders and financial analysts to estimate the value of a company,
to make informed investment decisions and to evaluate performance.
Our management believes that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA
facilitates comparison of our results with those of companies having
different capital structures.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S.
GAAP, and our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly
titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be
considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or net
income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an
indicator of our operating performance, or as an alternative to cash
flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with U.S.
GAAP, as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity.
INTELSAT S.A.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
As of December 31, 2017
As of December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
525,215
$
485,120
Restricted cash
16,176
22,037
Receivables, net of allowances of $29,669 in 2017 and $28,542 in 2018
221,223
271,393
Contract assets
-
45,034
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
56,862
24,075
Total current assets
819,476
847,659
Satellites and other property and equipment, net
5,923,619
5,511,702
Goodwill
2,620,627
2,620,627
Non-amortizable intangible assets
2,452,900
2,452,900
Amortizable intangible assets, net
349,584
311,103
Contract assets, net of current portion
-
96,108
Other assets
443,830
401,414
Total assets
$
12,610,036
$
12,241,513
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
116,396
$
108,101
Taxes payable
12,007
5,679
Employee related liabilities
29,328
29,696
Accrued interest payable
263,207
284,649
Current portion of long-term debt
96,572
-
Contract liabilities
-
137,746
Deferred satellite performance incentives
25,780
35,261
Deferred revenue
149,749
-
Other current liabilities
47,287
59,080
Total current liabilities
740,326
660,212
Long-term debt, net of current portion
14,112,086
14,028,352
Contract liabilities, net of current portion
-
1,131,319
Deferred satellite performance incentives, net of current portion
215,352
210,346
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
794,707
-
Deferred income taxes
48,434
82,488
Accrued retirement benefits
191,079
133,735
Other long-term liabilities
296,616
77,670
Shareholders’ deficit:
Common shares; nominal value $0.01 per share
1,196
1,380
Paid-in capital
2,173,367
2,551,471
Accumulated deficit
(5,894,659
)
(6,606,426
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(87,774
)
(43,430
)
Total Intelsat S.A. shareholders’ deficit
(3,807,870
)
(4,097,005
)
Noncontrolling interest
19,306
14,396
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit
$
12,610,036
$
12,241,513
INTELSAT S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($ in thousands)
Three months Ended December 31, 2017
Three months Ended December 31, 2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(88,956
)
$
(110,359
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
172,440
174,075
Provision for doubtful accounts
1,797
(860
)
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
1,487
(1,371
)
Loss on disposal of assets
19
27
Share-based compensation
2,147
2,183
Deferred income taxes
54,541
(5,592
)
Amortization of discount, premium, issuance costs and related costs
12,505
9,833
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
17,751
Amortization of actuarial loss and prior service credits for
retirement benefits
750
418
Unrealized gains on derivatives and investments
275
20,243
Other non-cash items
14
1,709
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(28,944
)
(21,074
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(22,988
)
209
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,110
11,720
Accrued interest payable
(31,823
)
81,693
Deferred revenue and contract liabilities
(49,305
)
(18,806
)
Accrued retirement benefits
(2,877
)
(3,388
)
Other long-term liabilities
(49
)
11,548
Net cash provided by operating activities
22,143
169,959
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including
capitalized interest)
(57,505
)
(79,719
)
Purchase of cost method investments
(9,744
)
(4,000
)
Capital contributions to unconsolidated affiliates
(7,359
)
(8,404
)
Proceeds from insurance settlements
21,437
14,700
Other proceeds from satellites
-
11,250
Net cash used in investing activities
(53,171
)
(66,173
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of long-term debt
-
(954,650
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
705,250
Debt issuance costs
(20,049
)
(1,932
)
Debt modification fees
-
(3,954
)
Payment on early extinguishment of debt
-
(14,242
)
Principal payments on deferred satellite performance incentives
(3,210
)
(6,698
)
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
213
14
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(2,159
)
(2,174
)
Other financing activities
(1
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(25,206
)
(278,386
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(610
)
457
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(56,844
)
(174,143
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
598,235
681,300
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
541,391
507,157
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized
$
283,951
$
194,959
Income taxes paid
3,337
3,395
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing
activities:
Accrued capital expenditures and payments for satellites
$
21,156
$
13,604
INTELSAT S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($ in thousands)
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Year Ended December 31, 2018
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(174,814
)
$
(595,690
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
707,824
687,589
Benefit from doubtful accounts
(4,094
)
(836
)
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(876
)
6,736
Loss on disposal of assets
45
46
Share-based compensation
15,995
6,825
Deferred income taxes
43,931
79,160
Amortization of discount, premium, issuance costs and related costs
48,696
48,495
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
4,109
199,658
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives financial instruments
275
(14,685
)
Amortization of actuarial loss and prior service credits for
retirement benefits
3,287
3,823
Other non-cash items
(287
)
1,177
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(14,333
)
(63,814
)
Prepaid expenses, contract and other assets
(24,760
)
3,708
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(42,337
)
7,291
Accrued interest payable
58,367
21,442
Deferred revenue and contract liabilities
(134,577
)
(39,763
)
Accrued retirement benefits
(13,422
)
(15,902
)
Other long-term liabilities
(8,783
)
8,913
Net cash provided by operating activities
464,246
344,173
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including
capitalized interest)
(461,627
)
(255,696
)
Purchase of cost method investments
(25,744
)
(19,000
)
Capital contributions to unconsolidated affiliate
(30,714
)
(48,097
)
Proceeds from insurance settlements
49,788
20,409
Other proceeds from satellites
-
18,750
Net cash used in investing activities
(468,297
)
(283,634
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
1,500,000
4,585,875
Repayments of long-term debt
(1,500,000
)
(4,782,451
)
Debt issuance costs
(41,237
)
(49,436
)
Debt modification fees
-
(3,954
)
Proceeds from stock issuance, net of issuance costs
-
224,250
Payment of premium on early extinguishment of debt
-
(33,890
)
Payment on tender, debt exchange and consent
(14
)
-
Other payments for satellites
(35,396
)
-
Principal payments on deferred satellite performance incentives
(37,186
)
(25,488
)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(8,755
)
(8,825
)
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
476
3,211
Other financing activities
414
385
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(121,698
)
(90,323
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
1,116
(4,450
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(124,633
)
(34,234
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period
666,024
541,391
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period
541,391
507,157
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized
$
915,627
$
1,052,885
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
33,731
57,085
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:
Accrued capital expenditures
$
38,450
$
28,203
Capitalization of deferred satellite performance incentives
44,445
28,161
INTELSAT S.A
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING
ACTIVITIES
TO FREE CASH FLOW FROM (USED IN) OPERATIONS
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
22,143
$
169,959
$
464,246
$
344,173
Other proceeds from satellites from investing activities
-
11,250
-
18,750
Payments for satellites and other property
and equipment (including capitalized
interest)
(57,505
)
(79,719
)
(461,627
)
(255,696
)
Other payments for satellites from financing activities
-
-
(35,396
)
-
Free cash flow from (used in) operations
$
(35,362
)
$
101,490
$
(32,777
)
$
107,227
Note:
Free cash flow from (used in) operations consists of net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities and other proceeds from
satellites from investing activities, less payments for satellites
and other property and equipment (including capitalized interest)
from investing activities and other payments for satellites from
financing activities. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is
not a measurement of cash flow under U.S. GAAP. Intelsat believes
free cash flow from (used in) operations is a useful measure of
financial performance that shows a company’s ability to fund its
operations. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is used by
Intelsat in comparing its performance to that of its peers and is
commonly used by financial analysts and investors in assessing
performance. Free cash flow from (used in) operations does not give
effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not
reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses.
Free cash flow from (used in) operations is not a measure of
financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and free cash flow from (used
in) operations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of
other companies. You should not consider free cash flow from (used
in) operations as an alternative to operating income (loss) or net
income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an
indicator of Intelsat’s operating performance, or as an alternative
to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance
with U.S. GAAP, as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of
liquidity.
INTELSAT S.A.
SUPPLEMENTAL TABLE
REVENUE BY CUSTOMER SET AND SERVICE TYPE
($ in thousands)
Intelsat management has reviewed the data pertaining to the use of
the Intelsat network, and is providing revenue information with
respect to that use by customer set and service type in the
following tables. Intelsat management believes this provides a
useful perspective on the changes in revenue and customer trends
over time.