Intelsat : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) (“Intelsat”),
operator of the world’s first Globalized Network and leader in
integrated satellite communications, today announced that its indirect
wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. (“Intelsat
Jackson”), has priced a private offering of an additional $700
million aggregate principal amount of its 8.500% senior notes due 2024
(the “Notes”), which is expected to be sold
to investors at 100.75% of par plus accrued interest from September 19,
2018.
Intelsat Jackson intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the
additional Notes to fund the repurchase or redemption of all of Intelsat
Jackson’s outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021
Senior Notes”) which are not redeemed or repurchased with the
proceeds of the 8.500% senior notes due 2024 issued by Intelsat Jackson
on September 19, 2018, and expects to discharge the 2021 Senior Notes in
full. Intelsat Jackson expects to use any remaining net proceeds for
general corporate purposes.
Intelsat Jackson’s obligations under the Notes are guaranteed by certain
of Intelsat Jackson’s subsidiaries that guarantee its obligations under
its senior secured credit facilities, its 9.50% Senior Secured Notes due
2022, and its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2024. In addition,
Intelsat, Intelsat Investment Holdings S.à r.l., Intelsat Holdings S.A.,
Intelsat Investments S.A., Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Intelsat
Connect Finance S.A., which are direct or indirect parent companies of
Intelsat Jackson, are guarantors of the Notes but are under no
obligation to continue such guarantees.
The offering of the Notes is expected to close on 16 October 2018,
subject to customary conditions.
The Notes will be offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in
accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the “Securities Act”), and to persons
outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the
Securities Act and applicable exemptions from registration, prospectus
or like requirements under the laws and regulations of the relevant
jurisdictions outside the United States. The Notes will not be
registered under the Securities Act and, unless so registered, may not
be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption
from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements
of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes
will also not be registered in any jurisdiction outside of the United
States and no action or steps will be taken to permit the offer of the
Notes in any such jurisdiction where any registration or other action or
steps would be required to permit an offer of the Notes.
The Notes may therefore not be offered or sold in any such jurisdiction
except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject
to, the relevant requirements of laws and regulations of such
jurisdictions.
No prospectus as required by the Directive 2003/71/EC (and the
implementing laws and regulations in the relevant member states) has
been filed with respect to the Notes and therefore no offers of Notes
may be made in any Member States of the European Economic Area unless
made pursuant to an exemption under the Directive 2003/71/EC (and the
implementing laws and regulations in the relevant Member States).
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities of
Intelsat or its subsidiaries, nor will there be any offer, solicitation
or sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Intelsat
Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network,
delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services
anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the
world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure,
managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable
customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network
services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people
worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity,
multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and
seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one
that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries
and transform the ways in which we live.
Intelsat Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release, including statements regarding the note
offering, constitute “forward-looking statements” that do not directly
or exclusively relate to historical facts. When used in this release,
the words “may,” “will,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,”
“anticipate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,”
“potential,” “outlook,” and “continue,” and the negative of these terms,
and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
statements and information.
The forward-looking statements reflect Intelsat’s intentions, plans,
expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions,
outlook, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to
risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of
Intelsat’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the
forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks. Known risks
include, among others, the risks described in Intelsat’s annual report
on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its other filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and risks and
uncertainties related to our ability to consummate the note offering.
Because actual results could differ materially from Intelsat’s
intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections,
estimations, predictions, assumptions and beliefs about the future, you
are urged to view all forward-looking statements with caution. Intelsat
does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
