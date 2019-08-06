Log in
INTELSAT SA

(I)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/06 04:00:20 pm
20.945 USD   +0.75%
05:01pINTELSAT : Announces Successful Launch of Intelsat : 39
BU
07/30INTELSAT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30INTELSAT : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Intelsat : Announces Successful Launch of Intelsat : 39

08/06/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) announced today the successful launch of Intelsat 39, which will provide video distribution and connectivity services for mobile network operators, enterprises, governmental entities, as well as aeronautical and maritime service providers operating in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Manufactured by Maxar Technologies (NYSE and TSX: MAXR) and launched aboard an Arianespace Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, Intelsat 39 lifted off at 3:30 pm EDT. The satellite separated from the rocket’s upper stage at 3:59 pm EDT. Signal acquisition has been confirmed

Successful launch of Intelsat 39 (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed with wide-beams and high-powered steerable spot beams, Intelsat 39 will deliver high-speed agile connectivity services. The steerable beams will provide additional flexibility, enabling customers to rapidly reposition their service to respond to changing application or geographic requirements. The satellite’s C-and Ku-band capabilities will add scale to our Intelsat Flex managed services, enhancing mobile connectivity for aeronautical, maritime, enterprise, and government customers operating across these geographies. Intelsat 39 will replace Intelsat 902 at the 62ºE orbital location.

“Intelsat 39 adds to the breadth of services and vast geographic reach that our global network provides,” said Stephen Spengler, Intelsat’s Chief Executive Officer. “Businesses and communities across three continents will have greater access to robust, reliable and resilient connectivity services whenever and wherever they need it.”

Intelsat 39 will host both C- and Ku-band satellite services for Myanmarsat-2 which will enable the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) of Myanmar to significantly enhance its existing network. By integrating satellite solutions into its own network, the MOTC will be able to dramatically increase its overall network bandwidth, speed and reliability as it expands 3G and 4G services into the more remote areas of Myanmar. It will also ensure that communities have access to a broad range of government services, including healthcare and education. The satellite will provide critical e-banking services as well as distribute informative and entertaining content to viewers throughout Myanmar.

Intelsat 39 is expected to enter service in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Supporting Resources:

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

Intelsat Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. When used in this release, the words “may,” “will,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “outlook,” and “continue,” and the negative of these terms, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The forward-looking statements reflect Intelsat’s intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, outlook, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Intelsat’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks. Known risks include, among others, the risks described in Intelsat’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, its quarterly report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because actual results could differ materially from Intelsat’s intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, outlook, assumptions and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements with caution. Intelsat does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 038 M
EBIT 2019 410 M
Net income 2019 -870 M
Debt 2019 13 912 M
Yield 2019 0,02%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,22x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,72x
EV / Sales2019 8,26x
EV / Sales2020 8,40x
Capitalization 2 923 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Spengler Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. McGlade Executive Chairman
Michael J. DeMarco Executive Vice President-Operations
Jacques D. Kerrest Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Miles Bateman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELSAT SA-2.81%2 923
AT&T17.34%244 644
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-15.18%164 919
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-23.54%98 815
NTT DOCOMO INC6.52%80 620
T-MOBILE US19.78%65 101
