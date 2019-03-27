Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intelsat SA    I   LU0914713705

INTELSAT SA

(I)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intelsat : C-Band Alliance Appoints Peter Pitsch to Lead Advocacy and Government Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Pitsch brings over 30 years of experience as a Capitol Hill and FCC advocate for 5G and other technology policies

C-Band Alliance and members Intelsat (NYSE: I), SES (Euronext Paris: SESG), Eutelsat (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Telesat welcome Pitsch to coalition

The C-Band Alliance (CBA), announced today the appointment of Peter Pitsch as Head of Advocacy and Government Affairs. The CBA is the entity that proposes to implement a safe and efficient clearing and repurposing of mid-band ‘C-band’ downlink spectrum to accelerate the deployment of 5G services in the U.S. The CBA was formed by Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat and Telesat, the band’s incumbents and the leading continental U.S. satellite services operators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005052/en/

New C-Band Alliance Executive, Peter Pitsch (Photo: Business Wire)

New C-Band Alliance Executive, Peter Pitsch (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Pitsch previously served as Associate General Counsel for Intel Corporation, where he was responsible for global telecommunications policy, a position from which he retired in 2018. Since October 2017, Mr. Pitsch advocated in support of the CBA’s market-based proposal on behalf of Intel. Mr. Pitsch has over three decades of experience advocating for public policy issues in front of the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) and U.S. Congress. Positions of note prior to his career at Intel included serving as Chief of the Office of Plans and Policy and Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the FCC during the Reagan Administration.

The CBA is advocating a breakthrough, market-based proposal to the FCC to allow satellite operators to clear frequencies to enable terrestrial mobile operators to access 200 MHz of C-band spectrum. The CBA approach and detailed transition plan would accelerate the deployment of next generation 5G services in the U.S. while also protecting the wide array of established C-band satellite services and the U.S. consumers that rely on them, such as the U.S. television and radio broadcasters and programmers.

Bill Tolpegin, C-Band Alliance Chief Executive Officer said, “The appointment of Peter Pitsch, who is already well-versed in this complex proceeding at the FCC, allows the CBA to further amplify its advocacy efforts at the FCC and on Capitol Hill as we explain how our proposal best balances the needs of C-band incumbents with the need for speed when it comes to supplying spectrum for 5G in the United States. Given his long experience with telecom policy and intimate knowledge of our proposal and the FCC proceeding, we are confident Peter will be a valuable leader in our efforts to build consensus on our proposal.”

About the C-Band Alliance

The C-Band Alliance, or CBA, was established by Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat and Telesat to implement the safe and efficient clearing and repurposing of C-band spectrum, supporting the United States in its goal of leadership in 5G deployment and innovation. While implementing the breakthrough, market-based proposal to clear spectrum, the CBA will also protect the quality and reliability of existing C-band services, providing current users certainty and operational integrity.

For more information, please visit www.C-BandAlliance.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTELSAT SA
08:00aINTELSAT : C-Band Alliance Appoints Peter Pitsch to Lead Advocacy and Government..
BU
02/25INTELSAT : Expand to New Markets, Connect More People, Places and Things with In..
BU
02/20INTELSAT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20INTELSAT : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
02/12INTELSAT : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call
BU
02/06INTELSAT : Sahm Adrangi's Kerrisdale Capital Issues Follow-up Report on Intelsat..
PR
01/14INTELSAT : Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/08INTELSAT : Joins GSMA to Spur Integration of Satellite and Terrestrial Solutions..
BU
2018INTELSAT : COMSAT to market FlexAir managed service to US government aviation us..
AQ
2018L3 TECHNOLOGIES : Charts Future Course for Government Aviation Connectivity with..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 102 M
EBIT 2019 890 M
Net income 2019 -353 M
Debt 2019 13 584 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 7,50x
EV / Sales 2020 7,58x
Capitalization 2 177 M
Chart INTELSAT SA
Duration : Period :
Intelsat SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTELSAT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 32,6 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Spengler Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. McGlade Executive Chairman
Michael J. DeMarco Executive Vice President-Operations
Jacques D. Kerrest Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Justin Miles Bateman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTELSAT SA-26.27%2 177
AT&T9.99%228 663
CHINA MOBILE LTD.8.39%210 369
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP51.53%105 654
NTT DOCOMO INC3.53%75 643
T-MOBILE US15.30%62 355
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.