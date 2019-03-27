Intelsat : C-Band Alliance Appoints Peter Pitsch to Lead Advocacy and Government Affairs

The C-Band Alliance (CBA), announced today the appointment of Peter
Pitsch as Head of Advocacy and Government Affairs. The CBA is the entity
that proposes to implement a safe and efficient clearing and repurposing
of mid-band ‘C-band’ downlink spectrum to accelerate the deployment of
5G services in the U.S. The CBA was formed by Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat
and Telesat, the band’s incumbents and the leading continental U.S.
satellite services operators.
Mr. Pitsch previously served as Associate General Counsel for Intel
Corporation, where he was responsible for global telecommunications
policy, a position from which he retired in 2018. Since October 2017,
Mr. Pitsch advocated in support of the CBA’s market-based proposal on
behalf of Intel. Mr. Pitsch has over three decades of experience
advocating for public policy issues in front of the Federal
Communications Commission (“FCC”) and U.S. Congress. Positions of note
prior to his career at Intel included serving as Chief of the Office of
Plans and Policy and Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the FCC during
the Reagan Administration.
The CBA is advocating a breakthrough, market-based proposal to the FCC
to allow satellite operators to clear frequencies to enable terrestrial
mobile operators to access 200 MHz of C-band spectrum. The CBA approach
and detailed transition plan would accelerate the deployment of next
generation 5G services in the U.S. while also protecting the wide array
of established C-band satellite services and the U.S. consumers that
rely on them, such as the U.S. television and radio broadcasters and
programmers.
Bill Tolpegin, C-Band Alliance Chief Executive Officer said, “The
appointment of Peter Pitsch, who is already well-versed in this complex
proceeding at the FCC, allows the CBA to further amplify its advocacy
efforts at the FCC and on Capitol Hill as we explain how our proposal
best balances the needs of C-band incumbents with the need for speed
when it comes to supplying spectrum for 5G in the United States. Given
his long experience with telecom policy and intimate knowledge of our
proposal and the FCC proceeding, we are confident Peter will be a
valuable leader in our efforts to build consensus on our proposal.”
About the C-Band Alliance
The C-Band Alliance, or CBA, was established by Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat
and Telesat to implement the safe and efficient clearing and repurposing
of C-band spectrum, supporting the United States in its goal of
leadership in 5G deployment and innovation. While implementing the
breakthrough, market-based proposal to clear spectrum, the CBA will also
protect the quality and reliability of existing C-band services,
providing current users certainty and operational integrity.
