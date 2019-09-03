Log in
INTELSAT SA

(I)
Intelsat : C-Band Alliance Issues Response to Eutelsat Decision to Withdraw from Alliance

09/03/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

C-Band Alliance (“CBA”) members Intelsat (NYSE: I), SES (Euronext Paris: SESG) and Telesat are fully committed to the market-based approach for clearing C-band spectrum in the U.S.

The C-Band Alliance notes the statement of Eutelsat issued today to withdraw from the Alliance. The CBA remains committed to delivering its expeditious, market-based proposal and the departure of Eutelsat does not impact the CBA’s ability to do so. The remaining members of the CBA, which represent approximately 95% of the affected revenues of the US C-band market, are aligned and committed to the process of engaging with the FCC on the proposal of rapidly clearing C-band spectrum to support the deployment of 5G services in the US.

About the C-Band Alliance

The C-Band Alliance, or CBA, whose members are Intelsat, SES and Telesat, was established to implement the safe and efficient clearing and repurposing of C-band spectrum, supporting the United States in its goal of leadership in 5G deployment and innovation. While implementing the breakthrough, market-based proposal to clear spectrum, the CBA will also protect the quality and reliability of existing C-band services, providing current users certainty and operational integrity. For more information, please visit www.C-BandAlliance.com.


© Business Wire 2019
