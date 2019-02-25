Intelsat : Expand to New Markets, Connect More People, Places and Things with Intelsat's Mobile Reach Manage

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network
and leader in integrated satellite communications, introduced Mobile
Reach Manage, a new end-to-end managed service that enables Mobile
Network Operators (MNOs) to quickly and cost effectively deploy their
2G/3G/4G network infrastructure into areas once considered unreachable.
In the past, many MNOs faced business and geographic challenges when
looking to expand coverage across hundreds of sites located in regions
outside of the main cities and adjacent suburban areas. Mobile Reach
Manage removes the cost, geographic hurdles and complexity faced by
traditional backhaul solutions. It provides a high-performing,
space-based cellular backhaul solution that offers MNOs an end-to-end
connectivity service from any Radio Access Network (RAN) site to the MNO
Core with a guaranteed Service Level Agreement (SLA). In addition,
Mobile Reach Manage does not require MNOs to invest in any space or
ground infrastructure. This enables MNOs to close their business case
and make reliable, quality coverage available to more communities
throughout the world.
“With Mobile Reach Manage, Intelsat is eliminating the difficulty and
expense often associated with expanding network infrastructure in the
more remote and rural areas of the world,” said Jean Philippe Gillet,
Intelsat’s vice president and general manager, Networks. “By including
Mobile Reach Manage in their network planning strategy, MNOs will get an
end-to-end, cellular backhaul managed service solution that meets
quality of service requirements and delivers increased flexibility and
speed when it comes to network deployments. As a result, they will be
able to increase customer satisfaction, profitably grow their business
and reduce churn. Space-based platforms are essential to closing the
digital divide, and with Mobile Reach Manage, MNOs will be able to
demonstrate to governments and regulators that they can close the
coverage gaps and attain their Universal Service obligations.”
Mobile Reach Manage is available today in countries across Asia-Pacific,
North America and Latin America and will be rolled out globally.
Provide Reliable Voice and Data Coverage Wherever and Whenever it is
Needed
Mobile Reach Manage is anchored on industry-leading technology and
redundancy, ensuring that MNOs will have seamless, consistent, on-demand
connectivity whenever and wherever they need it. They will have access
to Intelsat’s globalized network, which reaches 99% of the world’s
populated areas. It consists of the Intelsat EpicNG platform,
which utilizes C- and Ku- band, wide beams, spot beams, and frequency
reuse technology to provide a host of customer benefits. High-quality
connectivity without loss in performance and up to 15x more throughput
per satellite is a staple of what Intelsat EpicNG can deliver.
Mobile Reach Manage can also act as a managed backup service for MNOs’
existing networks. This means MNOs can immediately restore network
connectivity to subscribers when terrestrial backhaul hardware is
damaged or severed. As the restoration of services can sometimes take
days or weeks, Mobile Reach Manage can act as a revenue assurance and
maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty during challenging periods.
Dynamically Allocate Bandwidth Needed; Minimize Costs without
Compromising Quality of Service (QoS)
Working closely with the MNO, Intelsat will help design and customize
the network of remote sites and determine the capacity needed to support
network traffic. By doing so, the MNO only acquires the capacity needed
based on demand, minimizing costs without compromising the quality of
service.
Fully Managed Service Enables MNOs to Focus on Network Expansion
Once the network design is complete, Intelsat will work with the MNO to
rapidly deploy and install the space-based cellular backhaul solution.
Once installed, it will then be transferred to Intelsat’s global Network
Operations Centers to provide 24x7 technical support and ensure that
Service Level Agreements are delivered.
To learn more about Mobile Reach Manage:
About Intelsat
Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network,
delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services
anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the
world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure,
managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable
customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network
services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people
worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity,
multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and
seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one
that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries
and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190224005113/en/