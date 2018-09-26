Intelsat : Horizons 3e Successfully Launched; Completing Intelsat EpicNG’s Global Coverage

First Global C-and Ku-band High-Throughput Satellite Platform

Covering Asia and the Pacific Ocean, Horizons 3e to Bring Fast, Efficient Broadband Connectivity to Developed and Remote Areas of the Region

Global Footprint to Bring Unmatched Performance, Resiliency and Redundancy to Aero and Maritime Mobility Service Providers across Most Trafficked Routes Around the World

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced the successful launch of the Horizons 3e satellite aboard an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. Liftoff occurred at 6:38 pm EDT. The Horizons 3e satellite separated from the rocket’s upper stage at 7:06 pm EDT. Signal acquisition has been confirmed.

Horizons 3e is owned by a joint venture between Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT. Built by Boeing and based on the award-winning Intelsat EpicNG design, Horizons 3e will bring high throughput satellite solutions in both C-and Ku-bands to Asia and the Pacific Ocean region from its orbital slot at 169ºE. The satellite will complete Intelsat EpicNG’s global coverage and provide broadband, mobility and government customers with unmatched performance, resiliency and redundancy. Horizons 3e is expected to commence service in the first quarter of 2019.

“The demand for broadband connectivity has never been greater”, said Stephen Spengler, Intelsat’s chief executive officer. “The proven and unique performance of the Intelsat EpicNG platform, combined with our global wide-beam satellite fleet, enables us to uniquely fulfill customer demands across a wide range of verticals and applications. Intelsat EpicNG’s technology has enabled affordable and sustainable broadband connectivity to underserved communities around the world. It has delivered high quality and resilient connectivity to businesses in urban and remote regions, provided airline and cruise passengers with simple, high speed connectivity for their entertainment and business needs; and ensured secure, resilient connectivity for government customers. Along with our long-standing partner SKY Perfect JSAT, we look forward to helping our customers in the region expand their business and achieve their growth objectives.”

Horizons 3e is the first Intelsat EpicNG satellite to feature a multiport amplifier that enables power portability across all Ku-band spot beams. With the multiport amplifier, power can be adjusted to each beam to meet customer throughput demands. This enhanced, advanced digital payload features full beam interconnectivity in three commercial bands and significant upgrades on power, efficiency and coverage flexibility.

By matching satellite power usage to traffic demands, aeronautical and maritime mobility, fixed and wireless network operators, corporate enterprise and government customers can leverage the additional efficiency improvements to expand their network and applications across the Asia Pacific region. In addition to the power sharing technology, Horizons 3e provides additional resiliency to the IntelsatOne Flex managed service platform, for use in enterprise, government and mobility applications.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation is a leader in the converging fields of broadcasting and communications. It is Asia’s largest satellite operator with a fleet of 16 satellites, and Japan’s only provider of both multi-channel pay TV broadcasting and satellite communications services. SKY Perfect JSAT delivers a broad range of entertainment through the SKY PerfecTV! platform, the most extensive in Japan with a total of 3.5 million subscribers. In addition, SKY Perfect JSAT’s satellite communications services, which cover Japan and the rest of Asia, as well as Oceania, Russia, Middle East, Hawaii and North America, play a vital role in supporting safety, security and convenience for society as a whole. For more information, please visit www.sptvjsat.com and www.jsat.net.

About Horizons 3e

The Horizons 3e satellite is owned by a new joint venture company, Horizons-3 Satellite LLC, the membership of which will be held by JSAT International Inc., a subsidiary of JSAT and Intelsat Horizons-3 Corporation, a subsidiary of Intelsat, both of which are based in the United States.

