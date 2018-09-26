Intelsat : Horizons 3e Successfully Launched; Completing Intelsat EpicNG’s Global Coverage

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network
and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced the
successful launch of the Horizons 3e satellite aboard an Ariane 5 launch
vehicle from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. Liftoff
occurred at 6:38 pm EDT. The Horizons 3e satellite separated from the
rocket’s upper stage at 7:06 pm EDT. Signal acquisition has been
confirmed.
Horizons 3e is owned by a joint venture between Intelsat and SKY Perfect
JSAT. Built by Boeing and based on the award-winning Intelsat EpicNG
design, Horizons 3e will bring high throughput satellite solutions in
both C-and Ku-bands to Asia and the Pacific Ocean region from its
orbital slot at 169ºE. The satellite will complete Intelsat EpicNG’s
global coverage and provide broadband, mobility and government customers
with unmatched performance, resiliency and redundancy. Horizons 3e is
expected to commence service in the first quarter of 2019.
“The demand for broadband connectivity has never been greater”, said
Stephen Spengler, Intelsat’s chief executive officer. “The proven and
unique performance of the Intelsat EpicNG platform, combined
with our global wide-beam satellite fleet, enables us to uniquely
fulfill customer demands across a wide range of verticals and
applications. Intelsat EpicNG’s technology has enabled
affordable and sustainable broadband connectivity to underserved
communities around the world. It has delivered high quality and
resilient connectivity to businesses in urban and remote regions,
provided airline and cruise passengers with simple, high speed
connectivity for their entertainment and business needs; and ensured
secure, resilient connectivity for government customers. Along with our
long-standing partner SKY Perfect JSAT, we look forward to helping our
customers in the region expand their business and achieve their growth
objectives.”
Horizons 3e is the first Intelsat EpicNG satellite to feature
a multiport amplifier that enables power portability across all Ku-band
spot beams. With the multiport amplifier, power can be adjusted to each
beam to meet customer throughput demands. This enhanced, advanced
digital payload features full beam interconnectivity in three commercial
bands and significant upgrades on power, efficiency and coverage
flexibility.
By matching satellite power usage to traffic demands, aeronautical and
maritime mobility, fixed and wireless network operators, corporate
enterprise and government customers can leverage the additional
efficiency improvements to expand their network and applications across
the Asia Pacific region. In addition to the power sharing technology,
Horizons 3e provides additional resiliency to the IntelsatOne Flex
managed service platform, for use in enterprise, government and mobility
applications.
