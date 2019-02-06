Intelsat : Sahm Adrangi's Kerrisdale Capital Issues Follow-up Report on Intelsat S.A. and Announces Conference Call Schedule

Log in
02/06/2019 | 09:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrisdale Capital, a private investment manager, has published a new report reflecting latest developments and explaining its long position in Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I). Kerrisdale believes the thesis as described in its original report last June remains unchanged. C-band spectrum is highly attractive for 5G deployment and a variant of the proposal laid out by the C-Band Alliance, of which Intelsat is a founding member, is the only reasonable way to transition these frequencies to mobile operators for 5G usage. Given that satellite operators need to incur billions of dollars in costs to launch new satellites and transition broadcast customers to other parts of the C-Band in order to free up frequencies for 5G, a market-based approach where they can sell their licenses to mobile carriers is the fastest method for re-allocating the C-Band.

"China, South Korea, Japan, Australia and much of Europe have already allocated mid-band 3GHz frequencies to their wireless carriers. In contrast, America's national carriers currently have no 3GHz spectrum, which is fast becoming the globally harmonized midband for 5G deployment," said Sahm Adrangi, chief investment officer of Kerrisdale Capital. "The FCC is running out of time to put its mobile operators on equal footing with carriers of other nations. A version of the CBA proposal is the perfect solution – private companies using their own capital to voluntarily clear the mid-band spectrum necessary to bring 5G to all Americans while protecting existing customers."

The update report can be found at https://kerr.co/i-update2. The original report can be found at https://kerr.co/i-ses.

Kerrisdale has a long position in securities of Intelsat and stands to benefit if their share prices rise.

Conference Call Schedule
Kerrisdale will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 6 at 11:00am ET to discuss the follow-up report on Intelsat.

To participate in the conference call, dial 866-834-3313 (domestic) or 409-981-0700 (international) and reference conference ID 6399586.

About Kerrisdale Capital
Kerrisdale Capital Management, LLC, is a fundamentally-oriented investment manager that focuses on long-term value investments and event-driven special situations.

Kerrisdale Capital Management, LLC is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, CRD number 160804.

Contact

Agnes Cao
Kerrisdale Capital
acao@kerrisdalecap.com 
212-257-4385

Sahm Adrangi
Kerrisdale Capital
sadrangi@kerrisdalecap.com
212-792-9148

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sahm-adrangis-kerrisdale-capital-issues-follow-up-report-on-intelsat-sa-and-announces-conference-call-schedule-300790633.html

SOURCE Kerrisdale Capital


© PRNewswire 2019
