Intelsat : and APSATCOM Launch Intelsat :One Flex for Maritime in Asia

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) (“Intelsat”), operator of the world’s first
Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications,
announced today that APT Mobile Satcom Ltd. (APSATCOM) will become the
first maritime solution partner to offer, in China, IntelsatOne Flex for
Maritime services. This agreement will deliver a seamless global
maritime network for APSATCOM’s customers, providing unparalleled
throughput, improved economics, and easier access to broadband services.
Under the new, multi-year agreement, Intelsat will provide IntelsatOne
Flex for Maritime services, interconnection, and backhaul to APSATCOM’s
data centers. The award-winning IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime platform
is a seamlessly integrated managed service that offers multi-layered
global coverage by leveraging the power of the Intelsat EpicNG
high-throughput satellites (HTS) and Intelsat’s global network of wide
beam satellites.
IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime provides a flexible infrastructure for
solution partners looking to incorporate high-throughput services while
avoiding the complexity of forecasting throughput requirements across
the various beams. This enables those solution partners to dramatically
improve their economics while delivering higher performance broadband
service more efficiently. APSATCOM and other solution partners are able,
through this IntelsatOne Flex Service, to customize their solutions and,
in turn, deliver a unique value proposition for each of their customers.
APSATCOM, which provides a suite of applications for maritime customers
to manage business operations and provide crew services, will introduce
its IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime offering with a 1-meter antenna
solution focusing on Chinese vessels. About 90 percent of global trade
is conducted via shipping, and China’s role continues to grow, according
to the International Chamber of Shipping. The global reach of
IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime also enables APSATCOM to extend its
offerings throughout the Asia Pacific region.
“To support the growing communications requirements of our maritime
customers, we needed a high-powered, reliable managed services
platform,” said Jason Li CEO of APSATCOM. “IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime
provides us with the throughput, flexibility, and redundancy we need to
deliver a consistent level of service and availability wherever our
customers need it. This enables them to enhance the efficiency of their
business operations while at sea and provide fast, reliable Wi-Fi
connectivity that improves crew morale and loyalty.”
“IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime will help deliver the highest quality,
global communications service with ultimate reliability, allowing
APSATCOM’s services to be enhanced and expanded even further,” said Mark
Rasmussen, Intelsat’s vice president and general manager, mobility
services. “When designing the platform, our main goal was to enable
simple access to Intelsat’s mobility network while allowing our solution
partners to customize and maintain full control over service
differentiation — something that is not possible with global maritime
service platforms offered by other companies. Using IntelsatOne Flex for
Maritime, APSATCOM will be able to generate much improved economics and
leverage its unique value, applications, and market position to meet the
specialized needs of its customers.”
About Intelsat
Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network,
delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services
anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the
world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure,
managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable
customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network
services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people
worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity,
multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and
seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one
that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries
and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.
About APT Mobile Satcom Limited
APT Mobile Satcom Limited（APSATCOM）was incorporated in Shenzhen, China
in July 2016, committed to building an Integrative Space-Ground
Self-Controllable Global Broadband Satellite Communications System
through launching three or four satellites.
The first satellite, APSTAR-6D, will be launched and in-service at the
end of 2019. APSTAR-6D is the new generation of high-throughput (HTS)
telecommunication satellite covering substantially all land and ocean of
the Asia-Pacific region and provide whole-terrestrial and all-weather
high-quality, efficient, cost-effective satellite broadband internet
access telecommunication services in aviation, maritime, and land mass
respectively.
APSATCOM is staffed with a communication expert team which is top-notch
and first-class at domestic and international standard; a
well-experienced engineering and technology team; and a professional
management team. APSATCOM is ready to provide reliable satellite
communication service.
For additional information, please visit www.apsatcom.com.
