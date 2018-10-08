Intelsat : and APSATCOM Launch Intelsat :One Flex for Maritime in Asia

Flexible, Unique, HTS-Powered Infrastructure Enables Solution Partners to Customize and Meet Communications Needs of Maritime Operators in Region and Around Globe

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) (“Intelsat”), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced today that APT Mobile Satcom Ltd. (APSATCOM) will become the first maritime solution partner to offer, in China, IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime services. This agreement will deliver a seamless global maritime network for APSATCOM’s customers, providing unparalleled throughput, improved economics, and easier access to broadband services.

Under the new, multi-year agreement, Intelsat will provide IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime services, interconnection, and backhaul to APSATCOM’s data centers. The award-winning IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime platform is a seamlessly integrated managed service that offers multi-layered global coverage by leveraging the power of the Intelsat EpicNG high-throughput satellites (HTS) and Intelsat’s global network of wide beam satellites.

IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime provides a flexible infrastructure for solution partners looking to incorporate high-throughput services while avoiding the complexity of forecasting throughput requirements across the various beams. This enables those solution partners to dramatically improve their economics while delivering higher performance broadband service more efficiently. APSATCOM and other solution partners are able, through this IntelsatOne Flex Service, to customize their solutions and, in turn, deliver a unique value proposition for each of their customers.

APSATCOM, which provides a suite of applications for maritime customers to manage business operations and provide crew services, will introduce its IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime offering with a 1-meter antenna solution focusing on Chinese vessels. About 90 percent of global trade is conducted via shipping, and China’s role continues to grow, according to the International Chamber of Shipping. The global reach of IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime also enables APSATCOM to extend its offerings throughout the Asia Pacific region.

“To support the growing communications requirements of our maritime customers, we needed a high-powered, reliable managed services platform,” said Jason Li CEO of APSATCOM. “IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime provides us with the throughput, flexibility, and redundancy we need to deliver a consistent level of service and availability wherever our customers need it. This enables them to enhance the efficiency of their business operations while at sea and provide fast, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity that improves crew morale and loyalty.”

“IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime will help deliver the highest quality, global communications service with ultimate reliability, allowing APSATCOM’s services to be enhanced and expanded even further,” said Mark Rasmussen, Intelsat’s vice president and general manager, mobility services. “When designing the platform, our main goal was to enable simple access to Intelsat’s mobility network while allowing our solution partners to customize and maintain full control over service differentiation — something that is not possible with global maritime service platforms offered by other companies. Using IntelsatOne Flex for Maritime, APSATCOM will be able to generate much improved economics and leverage its unique value, applications, and market position to meet the specialized needs of its customers.”

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About APT Mobile Satcom Limited

APT Mobile Satcom Limited（APSATCOM）was incorporated in Shenzhen, China in July 2016, committed to building an Integrative Space-Ground Self-Controllable Global Broadband Satellite Communications System through launching three or four satellites.

The first satellite, APSTAR-6D, will be launched and in-service at the end of 2019. APSTAR-6D is the new generation of high-throughput (HTS) telecommunication satellite covering substantially all land and ocean of the Asia-Pacific region and provide whole-terrestrial and all-weather high-quality, efficient, cost-effective satellite broadband internet access telecommunication services in aviation, maritime, and land mass respectively.

APSATCOM is staffed with a communication expert team which is top-notch and first-class at domestic and international standard; a well-experienced engineering and technology team; and a professional management team. APSATCOM is ready to provide reliable satellite communication service.

For additional information, please visit www.apsatcom.com.

