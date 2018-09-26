Intelsat : and Azercosmos Announce Successful Launch of Intelsat : 38 and Azerspace-2

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, and Azercosmos, the national satellite operator of Azerbaijan, announced the successful launch of the Intelsat 38 and Azerspace-2 satellite aboard an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. Liftoff occurred at 6:38 pm EDT. The Intelsat 38 and Azerspace-2 satellite separated from the rocket’s upper stage at 7:21 pm EDT. Signal acquisition has been confirmed.

Intelsat 38 is a Ku-band satellite to be placed at the 45ºE orbital location. It will replace Intelsat 12 and host Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms for Central and Eastern Europe as well as the Asia-Pacific region. Intelsat 38 will also provide connectivity for corporate networks and government applications in Africa. Intelsat 38 was built by SSL, a Maxar Technologies Ltd. company (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.) (NYSE and TSX: MAXR).

“Today’s successful launch is a great example of the power and value derived from collaborating with other satellite operators,” said Stephen Spengler, chief executive officer, Intelsat. “Intelsat’s partnership with Azercosmos reflects a mutually beneficial collaboration that optimizes capital investments, leverages spectrum rights and facilitates refreshed and expanded capacity for customer growth. Intelsat 38’s leading DTH platform will provide media customers with an opportunity to further expand their business as well as deliver enhanced services and differentiated content to viewers across Central and Eastern Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. It will also provide fast, resilient and redundant broadband connectivity to enterprise and government customers looking to expand their services in Africa.”

Azerspace-2 will help Azercosmos meet the growing demand for direct-to-home (DTH) television, government, and network services in Europe, Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa. The satellite will also provide high power Ku-band connectivity to the African continent from 45 degrees East. Azerspace-2 is ideally designed for smaller antennas and will deliver cross connectivity between East Africa, West Africa and Central Africa, Europe and Central Asia.

“Azerpsace-2 is Azercosmos’ second telecommunications satellite and will further expand the service currently available from Azerspace-1,” said Rashad Nabiyev, chairman and chief Executive officer of Azercosmos. “The satellite will also enable us to provide more reliable service by serving as back-up for Azerspace-1 located at 46 degrees East, which is only one degree away from Azerspace-2. We are pleased to have collaborated with leaders of the global satellite industry throughout the implementation of this project.”

Intelsat 38 and Azercosmos-2 are expected to enter into service in the first quarter of 2019.

