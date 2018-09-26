Intelsat : and Azercosmos Announce Successful Launch of Intelsat : 38 and Azerspace-2

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world’s first Globalized
Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, and
Azercosmos, the national satellite operator of Azerbaijan, announced the
successful launch of the Intelsat 38 and Azerspace-2 satellite aboard an
Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French
Guiana. Liftoff occurred at 6:38 pm EDT. The Intelsat 38 and Azerspace-2
satellite separated from the rocket’s upper stage at 7:21 pm EDT. Signal
acquisition has been confirmed.
Intelsat 38 is a Ku-band satellite to be placed at the 45ºE orbital
location. It will replace Intelsat 12 and host Direct-to-Home (DTH)
platforms for Central and Eastern Europe as well as the Asia-Pacific
region. Intelsat 38 will also provide connectivity for corporate
networks and government applications in Africa. Intelsat 38 was built by
SSL, a Maxar Technologies Ltd. company (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler
and Associates Ltd.) (NYSE and TSX: MAXR).
“Today’s successful launch is a great example of the power and value
derived from collaborating with other satellite operators,” said Stephen
Spengler, chief executive officer, Intelsat. “Intelsat’s partnership
with Azercosmos reflects a mutually beneficial collaboration that
optimizes capital investments, leverages spectrum rights and facilitates
refreshed and expanded capacity for customer growth. Intelsat 38’s
leading DTH platform will provide media customers with an opportunity to
further expand their business as well as deliver enhanced services and
differentiated content to viewers across Central and Eastern Europe and
the Asia Pacific regions. It will also provide fast, resilient and
redundant broadband connectivity to enterprise and government customers
looking to expand their services in Africa.”
Azerspace-2 will help Azercosmos meet the growing demand for
direct-to-home (DTH) television, government, and network services in
Europe, Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa.
The satellite will also provide high power Ku-band connectivity to the
African continent from 45 degrees East. Azerspace-2 is ideally designed
for smaller antennas and will deliver cross connectivity between East
Africa, West Africa and Central Africa, Europe and Central Asia.
“Azerpsace-2 is Azercosmos’ second telecommunications satellite and will
further expand the service currently available from Azerspace-1,” said
Rashad Nabiyev, chairman and chief Executive officer of Azercosmos. “The
satellite will also enable us to provide more reliable service by
serving as back-up for Azerspace-1 located at 46 degrees East, which is
only one degree away from Azerspace-2. We are pleased to have
collaborated with leaders of the global satellite industry throughout
the implementation of this project.”
Intelsat 38 and Azercosmos-2 are expected to enter into service in the
first quarter of 2019.
