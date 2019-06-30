Intelsat : and Lintasarta to Expand Internet and Mobile Access Across Indonesia

Intelsat (NYSE: I) announced today it has been selected by PT. Aplikanusa Lintasarta, a data communication, internet service, and IT services provider, to support the deployment and expansion of Indonesia’s broadband and wireless communications infrastructure, bringing reliable, consistent, and affordable connectivity to millions of Indonesians.

Indonesia is home to the world’s fourth largest population. Its citizens are widely dispersed, residing in more than 500 districts and 80,000 villages spread across approximately 6,000 inhabited islands.

“Under our new agreement with Lintasarta, Indonesians will have access to fast, high quality, and consistent broadband that will provide easy access to government, education, and health services and support business operations,” said Intelsat’s Vice President and General Manager, Networks, Jean-Philippe Gillet. “We are pleased that Lintasarta has chosen to utilize Intelsat’s network to advance the government’s goal of building a more digitally inclusive society.”

Under a new, five-year agreement, Lintasarta will use overlapping coverage from two of Intelsat’s high-throughput satellites, Intelsat 33e and Horizons 3e, which cover the Asia Pacific and Pacific Ocean region. The satellites provide broadband, mobility, and government customers who operate in the region with unmatched performance, resiliency, and redundancy. The high performance of the Intelsat EpicNG platform enables efficiencies previously unavailable without large, costly user terminals, enabling mobile network operators and enterprises to expand their networks and provide high quality and reliable connectivity to underserved communities around the world.

The Indonesian government — working through its universal service organization (USO) agency Badan Aksesibilitas Telekomunikasi dan Informasi (BAKTI) — has committed to fostering social development and accelerating equitable economic growth by connecting 150,000 sites across the country by the end of 2023. In April 2019, Lintasarta was selected by Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology to advance its USO program, “Internet Fixed Broadband and Mobile Cellular Backhaul over Indonesia via a GEO Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) System.”

“We are honored to have been chosen by Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology as one of the main providers of broadband connectivity for the BAKTI project,” said Ginandjar Alibasjah, Datacom Director, Lintasarta. “Intelsat has become one of our trusted partners to support this project. Intelsat’s proven performance, redundancy, and resiliency of its global network will allow us to rapidly scale and expand Indonesia’s network infrastructure, ensuring that all citizens, regardless of where they are located, will have access to broadband and internet connectivity.”

