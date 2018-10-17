Intelsat : and Q-KON Enable Large-Scale Broadband Access in Africa

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) (“Intelsat”), operator of the world’s first
Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications,
and Q-KON announced today that Q-KON will introduce new, multiple
high-speed broadband services powered by the IntelsatOne Flex for
Enterprise platform. Combining a cloud-based management platform with
Intelsat’s global satellite and terrestrial networks, the IntelsatOne
Flex platform will enable Q-KON to rapidly deploy high-quality broadband
that enables new services and applications for smaller businesses
throughout Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and
Zimbabwe.
Many private business and individuals at the metro edge remain
unconnected. By pairing the improved throughput delivered by Intelsat’s
globalized network with smaller, more capable hardware, network
operators are able to cost-efficiently and profitably expand their
networks beyond the cities. As a result, small businesses, schools at
the metro edge, farmers, and hospitality businesses in more remote areas
can receive the high-quality, affordable connectivity needed to support
and grow their businesses and social programs.
Q-KON’s offering will incorporate services from Intelsat 33e, one of
Intelsat’s next generation high-throughput satellites, and utilize
IntelsatOne Flex for Enterprise, a managed wholesale service that
removes the complexities and improves the economics of network
expansion. Intelsat and Q-KON will partner on marketing the new
services, while Q-KON will work with small regional and wireless ISPs
and field partners for the installation and support of end-user
equipment. IntelsatOne Flex for Enterprise enables Q-KON to improve the
efficiency and robustness of its network and offer customized services.
This means Q-KON’s partners can differentiate their services and value
propositions to meet the varied needs of end users. In addition, it will
enable Q-KON to close the business case and enable network expansion in
regions previously uneconomical to serve – all while maintaining full
control of its network.
“Over the past 18 months, we have evaluated multiple satellite operators
and potential technology providers, and we are very pleased with the
collaboration with Intelsat,” says Dr. Dawie de Wet CEO of Q-KON.
“Intelsat truly understood the challenges we were facing in expanding
our network and delivered HTS throughput via a service that allows us to
tailor our offerings to meet the different requirements of our users.
Through this agreement, Q-KON will leverage the advantages of the
IntelsatOne Flex platform to define and structure services that solve
challenges for customers across multiple verticals.”
“Broadband connectivity is spreading rapidly, but it is not spreading
equally, as the economics have kept it out of reach in many parts of
Africa,” said Brian Jakins, Intelsat’s regional vice president, Africa.
“The technology to deliver services must be paired with new business
models if telecom companies and network operators are to reach remote
areas where broadband connectivity can empower economic growth. Intelsat
is strongly committed to supporting Africa’s economies with better
connectivity, and this collaboration with Q-KON will show how network
operators can close the business case and expand enterprise operations,
rural banking services and government programs to unserved areas and
bridge the digital divide.”
About Intelsat
Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network,
delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services
anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the
world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure,
managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable
customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network
services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people
worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity,
multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and
seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one
that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries
and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006050/en/