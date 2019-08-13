Intelsat : and Stratosat Power Business Expansion and Enable International Commerce across Central Africa

Log in
08/13/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) announced today an agreement with Stratosat Datacom that provides for the delivery of high-speed broadband services to sites across Central Africa by integrating managed connectivity from Intelsat’s high throughput global network with valued-added engineering and management services from Stratosat. Together, the companies will bring internet and Virtual Private Networking (VPN) connectivity to markets across the region that have traditionally lacked access to reliable communications capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005174/en/

The Stratosat NextGen managed service — powered by Intelsat’s FlexEnterprise — can be rapidly deployed and will dramatically improve the reach and performance of networks for small, medium, and large businesses in the region, including schools, hospitals, financial firms, mining, and agriculture companies. Stratosat NextGen will also enable multi-national enterprises to engage and connect with their partners and customers throughout the region, driving business and overall economic growth.

Intelsat’s FlexEnterprise is a secure, managed connectivity service with broad global coverage that removes the complexity of delivering high-speed broadband services to enterprises. FlexEnterprise delivers a superior experience while reducing the total cost of ownership and improving the economics of network expansion by pairing high-throughput connectivity from Intelsat’s space-based network with smaller, more capable ground hardware. This delivers dramatically enhanced network speed, coverage, and security, enabling access to services and applications that are not supported by traditional networks.

“Because connectivity is essential to supporting the growth of local and regional economies, Intelsat is committed to making broadband connectivity more attainable for businesses, communities, and individuals across Africa,” said Brian Jakins, Intelsat’s Regional Vice President, Africa. “Stratosat is the first of Intelsat’s FlexEnterprise partners to focus on expanding broadband connectivity in the Central African region.”

“Stratosat Datacom is pleased to partner up with Intelsat to bring unique connectivity to the Central Region in Africa. We are highly committed to empower local service providers to offer cost-effective broadband solutions to end-users,” said Dieter Kovar, Schauenburg International – Africa Group CEO.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Stratosat Datacom (Pty) Ltd.

Stratosat Datacom forms part of the German based SCHAUENBURG International Group, which is a fast-growing family business with more than 30 affiliated companies worldwide.

Stratosat Datacom, established in 2002, provides turnkey satellite and wireless converged communication network solutions including design, product supply, system integration, installation, commissioning, handover, training and operational services to partners the likes of major ISP’s, MNO’s, broadcasters, satellite and hub network operators and system integrators. The Stratosat group is also engaged into various vertical markets including but not limited to mining, government, transportation, enterprise, NGO, construction, military/defence, oil & gas, telecommunications and astronomy.

For more information, visit www.stratosat.com.


© Business Wire 2019
