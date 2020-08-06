Inter Action : Announcement Regarding Medium-Term Business Plan Formulation
July 13, 2020
Company name: INTER ACTION Corporation
Representative: Nobuo Kiji, CEO & President
(Code: 7725 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Announcement Regarding Medium-Term Business Plan Formulation
INTER ACTION Corporation announces the formulation of a Medium-Term Business Plan with the final fiscal year set to the year ending in May 2023. The corporation decided to replace the Medium-Term Business Plan with the final fiscal year set to the year ending in May 2021, which was announced on January 11, 2019, to account for upcoming business development, and recent economic circumstances and other elements of the external environment.
The spread of novel coronavirus infections throughout the world and other current events have made it difficult to project performance; however, there are no major changes to the Inter Action Group's medium-term or long-term business plans.
We humbly ask for your continued support as the Group's directors and employees come together as one to work toward the Group's vision.
For details, please refer to the attached document.
Toward Higher Heights by Combining the 3 Segments with Optical Technology
Growth
Internet of things
related works
Optical
technology
The Inter Action Group is presently developing business on three major pillars: Promotion business of Industry 4.0, Environmental energy-related works, and Internet of things-related works.
Looking ahead to 2022, the 30th anniversary of our founding, and in pursuit of further growth, we continue forward with the expansion of the scale of our business on the basis of our motto-The Customer Comes First.
Additionally, we intend to combine optical technology-the Group's core technology-with each of the three segments in an effort to achieve synergy with existing business and discover ways to create new value.
Environmental
Promotion business
of Industry 4.0
energy related works
Contents
１
２
Medium-Term Business Plan Concept
Combining the 3 Segments with Optical Technology
Internet of things related works× optical technology
Environmental energy related works× optical technology
Promotion business of Industry 4.0× optical technology
Medium-Term Business Plan Concept (Numerical Targets)
In light of the recent business environment, we have revised some of the numerical targets set out in the Medium-Term Business Plan devised in January 2019, and changed the achievement target from FY2021 to FY2023.
The spread of novel coronavirus infections has made it difficult to project short-term performance; however, we anticipate no major changes to the business environment over the medium and long term. Therefore, we will engage in activities with the aim of achieving consolidated sales of JPY 10 billion in FY2023.
・We intend to combine optical technology-the Group's core technology-with each of the three segments in an effort to further expand business.
Consolidated net sales (Units: million yen)
Reinforcement of management infrastructure
Combining the 3 segments with optical technology
Resolution of management issues, and development of resolutions
5,078
3,996
2,512
Reinforcement
Development of new
business through the
of business
application of optical
infrastructure
technology
7,986
7,083
6,009
5,369
Net sales: 7 billion yen
Operating profit ratio: 22.0%
ROE: 13.2%
10,000
Net sales: 10 billion yen or more Operating profit ratio: 20% or higher
Internet of Things Related Works Segment × Optical Technology (Market)
[Image sensor market situation]
(1) For mobile devices
In the short term, we expect image sensor manufacturers' strong inclination toward capital investment to persist amid increasing demand due to the inclusion of multiple cameras on smartphones.
The introduction of 5G may generate device replacement demand.
In the medium and long term, we expect the market to expand amid the proliferation of smartphones with cameras equipped with 3D sensors, including ToF sensors.
*ToF: Time of Flight
(2) For in-car
Autonomous driving will advance to higher levels amid the transition to autonomous driving, and the number of visible-light cameras and sensing (invisible-light) cameras mounted on each vehicle will increase.
LiDAR and other new technologies will gain popularity; we expect the market to expand in the medium and long term.
Annual production volume of smartphones equipped with cameras
(M units)
(2) Image of advancement in autonomous driving level and increase in the number of in-car cameras
Internet of Things Related Works Segment × Optical Technology (Vision)
[Progress of sensing technology]
We expect demand for image sensors for the range of invisible light to increase as the sensors are used in various areas, including autonomous driving technology, medical care, industry, and security.
We will proactively develop, manufacture, market, and demonstrate the superiority of the latest technology compatible with the combination of the conventional ranges of visible and invisible light.
[Present state]
・We have a share of the market for SONY, Samsung, and other major image sensor manufacturers.
[Issues]
Customers' policies to purchase from two companies are creating price competition. (in Japan)
There are few customers; we are highly dependent on existing customers.
[Future]
We will develop technology to stay one step ahead of our competitors, and demonstrate our superiority using our technical capacity in the visible and invisible light sectors.
We will strive to capture shares of new sectors (products for in-car equipment, etc.) and intensify sales outside Japan.
We will engage in activities with our focus expanded to include the development of middle-end products.
Others
SK Hynix
9%
3%
ONSemiconductor
6%
Market scale
SONY
Omnivision
11.4 billion
52%
11%
USD
Major customers
Samsung
19%
Potential customers
Source: Heisei 30 nen wagakuni ni okeru data kudo gata shakai ni kakaru kiban seibi (denshi device sangyo oyobi sono kanren sangyo ni okeru shijo doko oyobi seisaku doko chosa) hokokusho (2018 Report on the Development of Infrastructure for aData-DrivenSociety in Japan (Survey of Market and Policy Trends in the Electronic Device Industry and Related Industries)) (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)
We will develop a new UV curing-type drying system.
We will leverageoptical technology to achieve UV writing for application in printing.
We will seek new business in sectors other than printing.
Conventional drying deodorizers
◆UV curing-type drying system
Instantaneous
UV light
drying
UV curing-type ink
Print media
11
Internet of Things Related Works × Optical Technology: (1) FA Image Processing-related Business (Market)
[Market situation]
More companies are adopting image processing systems to meet a growing need for labor-saving amid a shortage of workers, and because image processing technology is improving. The market is expected to expand.
Even in the metal gear inspection sector in which the Group is involved, many companies that manufacture metal gears check components visually for defects.
This comprises roughly 40% of the cost of producing metal gears. Also, individual differences could lead to errors in distinction.
Visual quality
[Actual example]
check
40%
Material
Six people visually check
cost, etc.
100,000 gears in one month.
60%
Each person must check roughly 550 to 560 gears per day.
Promotion Business of Industry 4.0 × Optical Technology (3) Other
[Basic policy]
Sales expansion of existing products➡ Aim to increase product share by capturing customer demand from market trends.
Gear testing machines
[Issues]
Once introduced, the machines can be used for 20 years; thus, replacement is infrequent, and we do not have a consistent pool of customers to sell to.
Product volatility is also high; thus, we need to expand our focus to include a consistent pool of customers or an increase in the number of customers.
[Future]
We will continue to invest proactively in gear testing machines for the automobile industry-along-term area of focus-with the aim of increasing the number of customers.
Automobile production and units sold are increasing significantly in India, China, and other developing countries, and the transition to EV will continue; thus, we project further
expansion of demand for gear testing machines.
Vibration isolation systems
[Issues]
The market for related equipment within the target for sales is stagnant,moving 0% to 1% per year.
It is difficult to envision groundbreaking innovation in this industry; thus, we expect the trends to continue in the future.
We need to expand the range of target equipment/customers.
[Future]
To expand the range of customers, we will invest more proactively in vibration isolation systems used in OLED-relatedsectors-along-term area of focus.
Demand is on the rise for OLED for applications for smartphones and the like; we will take advantage of the
increased demand by proactively manufacturing foldable smartphones.
In light of the recent business environment, we have revised some of the numerical targets set out in the Medium-Term Business Plan devised in January 2019, and changed the achievement target from FY2021 to FY2023.
The spread of novel coronavirus infections has made it difficult to project short-term performance; however, we are moving ahead with business so that we can achieve consolidated sales of JPY 10 billion in FY2023.
Efforts Toward Achieving SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)
Sustainable development goals (SDGs) are global goals for creating a better world through sustainability as defined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They were adopted at the UN Summit in September 2015.
The Inter Action Group is presently taking the following types of initiatives with the intent to contribute to the achievement of SDGs while further broadening the range of initiatives in the future.
Initiatives in business activities
Acquiring ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification (Inter Action)
As a company worthy of society's trust, we are engaging in environmental conservation activities based on our policies for quality and the environment.
RoHS measures (Meiritz Seiki)
We comply with EU regulations, and do not use specified hazardous substances (or use them below permissible concentrations) in our manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment.
Providing environmental solutions (Air Gases Technos, Tokyo Technical)
To reduce the burden on the global environment, we propose an ecosystem in which energy is used effectively to increase efficiency, and are promoting a transition to low carbon and greening.
Also, Tokyo Technical's gear testing machines are used to measure the gears used in wind turbines.
Mega solar joint operation (Inter Action)
We are operating mega solar projects in collaboration with third parties.
(5) Initiatives for new business (Inter Action Group)
We are presently making efforts on FA image processing-related business and laser processing equipment-related business as new businesses. We are promoting business that crosses barriers between group companies to bring new innovation and solve problems that are holding back progress in those business sectors.
Establishing an environment in which men and women have equal opportunities to flourish
We are establishing workplace environments that can respond flexibly to circumstances through the introduction of distinctive systems such as Family Support Leave that enables employees to provide care for elderly or sick family members, attend school functions, deal with morning sickness, acquire fertility treatment, and more.
Additionally, women account for 21% of Inter Action's full-time employees (as of May 31, 2020) and are flourishing in many sectors.
Adopting a training system
We regularly provide leadership training, and are maintaining a system capable of delivering high-quality education.
(3) Improving welfare benefits
To achieve workplaces in which each and every employee can flourish, we have adopted various welfare benefits and systems.
・Employee Stock Ownership System ・Board Benefit Trust for employees
・Enrollment in Smaller Enterprise Retirement Allowance Mutual Aid ・Paying housing allowances and family allowances
・Conducting stress checks on a regular basis ・Fully subsidizing influenza vaccinations
・Paying for additional items on regular medical examinations (providing the option for a full physical examination with no individual copay for people above a certain age, etc.)
(4) Establishing a disciplined organization
We are taking the following types of initiatives to maintain a
fair, proper work environment.
・Safety and Health Committee reviews of workplace
environments on a regular basis
・Monitoring working hours to ensure compliance with
overtime work agreements
・Paying for overtime work in one-minute increments
・Adopting whistleblowing systems
19
Strategy
Equity Spread
Key benchmarks ROE
WACC
Dividend policy
Total return ratio of 30%
Focus on fields of growth and potential growth.
M&A strategy Focus on fields where we can pursue business development by leveraging technologies and expertise built up thus far.
Achieve positive net present value calculated on the basis of estimated cash flows for five years using WACC as the discount rate.
This document contains forward-looking statements particularly regarding Inter Action's future performance. The Inter Action Group has formed its outlook encompassing potential risks and uncertainties based on information available at the time of disclosure. Accordingly, please be advised that actual financial results may vary substantially from the forecasts presented, given that they are subject to economic circumstances surrounding areas of business going forward, market trends, and other such factors.
Whereas every effort has been taken to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this document, we make no guarantee in that regard. Furthermore, please be advised that the information in this document is subject to revision or retraction without prior notice.
The content of this document may not be copied, reproduced , or otherwise used without prior consent.
