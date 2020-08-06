Inter Action : Announcement Regarding Medium-Term Business Plan Formulation 0 08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields July 13, 2020 Attention: All concerned parties Company name: INTER ACTION Corporation Representative: Nobuo Kiji, CEO & President (Code: 7725 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Investor Relations Division, Business Administration Group Telephone number: +81-45-263-9220 Announcement Regarding Medium-Term Business Plan Formulation INTER ACTION Corporation announces the formulation of a Medium-Term Business Plan with the final fiscal year set to the year ending in May 2023. The corporation decided to replace the Medium-Term Business Plan with the final fiscal year set to the year ending in May 2021, which was announced on January 11, 2019, to account for upcoming business development, and recent economic circumstances and other elements of the external environment. The spread of novel coronavirus infections throughout the world and other current events have made it difficult to project performance; however, there are no major changes to the Inter Action Group's medium-term or long-term business plans. We humbly ask for your continued support as the Group's directors and employees come together as one to work toward the Group's vision. For details, please refer to the attached document. Medium-Term Business Plan 2021-2023 INTER ACTION Corporation Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 1 Toward Higher Heights by Combining the 3 Segments with Optical Technology Growth Internet of things related works Optical technology The Inter Action Group is presently developing business on three major pillars: Promotion business of Industry 4.0, Environmental energy-related works, and Internet of things-related works. Looking ahead to 2022, the 30th anniversary of our founding, and in pursuit of further growth, we continue forward with the expansion of the scale of our business on the basis of our motto-The Customer Comes First. Additionally, we intend to combine optical technology-the Group's core technology-with each of the three segments in an effort to achieve synergy with existing business and discover ways to create new value. Environmental Promotion business of Industry 4.0 energy related works Contents １ ２ Medium-Term Business Plan Concept Combining the 3 Segments with Optical Technology Internet of things related works × optical technology Environmental energy related works × optical technology Promotion business of Industry 4.0 × optical technology Efforts Toward Achieving SDGs Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 3 Contents １ ２ Medium-Term Business Plan Concept Combining the 3 Segments with Optical Technology Internet of things related works × optical technology Environmental energy related works × optical technology Promotion business of Industry 4.0 × optical technology Efforts Toward Achieving SDGs Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 4 Medium-Term Business Plan Concept (Numerical Targets) In light of the recent business environment, we have revised some of the numerical targets set out in the Medium-Term Business Plan devised in January 2019, and changed the achievement target from FY2021 to FY2023.

Medium-Term Business Plan devised in January 2019, and changed the achievement target from FY2021 to FY2023. The spread of novel coronavirus infections has made it difficult to project short-term performance; however, we anticipate no major changes to the business environment over the medium and long term. Therefore, we will engage in activities with the aim of achieving consolidated sales of JPY 10 billion in FY2023. ・We intend to combine optical technology-the Group's core technology-with each of the three segments in an effort to further expand business. Consolidated net sales (Units: million yen) Reinforcement of management infrastructure Combining the 3 segments with optical technology Resolution of management issues, and development of resolutions 5,078 3,996 2,512 Reinforcement Development of new business through the of business application of optical infrastructure technology 7,986 7,083 6,009 5,369 Net sales: 7 billion yen Net sales: 7 billion yen Operating profit ratio: 22.0% ROE: 13.2% 10,000 Net sales: 10 billion yen or more Operating profit ratio: 20% or higher Net sales: 10 billion yen or more Operating profit ratio: 20% or higher ROE: 15% or higher 2014 2015 2016 30th anniversary Time 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2030 1st MTBP 2nd MTBP 3rd MTBP 4th MTBP 2024 - 2030 2014 - 2016 2017 - 2018 2019 - 2020 2021 - 2023 Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 5 Medium-Term Business Plan Concept (Combining the 3 Segments with Optical Technology) Internet of Environmental Promotion business of things related energy related Industry 4.0 works works Further development through the leveraging of optical technology Missions ■ Further technological growth ■ Entry into the ultraviolet printer business and business expansion in the image sensor market Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. Promotion of FA image processing-related business

processing-related business Promotion of laser processing equipment business

Share expansion in other businesses 6 Contents １ ２ Medium-Term Business Plan Concept Combining the 3 Segments with Optical Technology Internet of things related works × optical technology Environmental energy related works × optical technology Promotion business of Industry 4.0 × optical technology Efforts Toward Achieving SDGs Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 7 *LiDAR: Light Detection and Ranging Internet of Things Related Works Segment × Optical Technology (Market) [Image sensor market situation] (1) For mobile devices In the short term, we expect image sensor manufacturers' strong inclination toward capital investment to persist amid increasing demand due to the inclusion of multiple cameras on smartphones.

The introduction of 5G may generate device replacement demand.

In the medium and long term, we expect the market to expand amid the proliferation of smartphones with cameras equipped with 3D sensors, including ToF sensors. *ToF: Time of Flight (2) For in-car Autonomous driving will advance to higher levels amid the transition to autonomous driving, and the number of visible-light cameras and sensing (invisible-light) cameras mounted on each vehicle will increase. LiDAR and other new technologies will gain popularity; we expect the market to expand in the medium and long term. Annual production volume of smartphones equipped with cameras (M units) (2) Image of advancement in autonomous driving level and increase in the number of in-car cameras Present attainable level Future attainable level (requires legislation, etc.) Short-term increase of smartphones equipped with multiple cameras Appearance of 674 smartphones 124 equipped with 3D sensing cameras ToF sensors, 5G introduction, etc. may result in medium- and long-term growth 518 620 332 Number of cameras per vehicle: Roughly 10-16 Number of in-car cameras set to increase with transition to autonomous driving? 325 40 550 285 For driver assistance No camera Practical level achieved for commercially available cars Conditional autonomous driving Fully autonomous driving 70 2016 2017 2018 2021 2022 2023 Smartphones equipped with visible-light cameras (multiple) Smartphones equipped with 3D sensing cameras *Calculated based on total production values of major manufacturers. Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 01 2 Autonomous Driver assistance driving level 3 4 5 Autonomous driving Internet of Things Related Works Segment × Optical Technology (Vision) [Progress of sensing technology] We expect demand for image sensors for the range of invisible light to increase as the sensors are used in various areas, including autonomous driving technology, medical care, industry, and security. We will proactively develop, manufacture, market, and demonstrate the superiority of the latest technology compatible with the combination of the conventional ranges of visible and invisible light. [Present state] ・We have a share of the market for SONY, Samsung, and other major image sensor manufacturers. [Issues] Customers' policies to purchase from two companies are creating price competition. (in Japan)

There are few customers; we are highly dependent on existing customers. [Future] We will develop technology to stay one step ahead of our competitors, and demonstrate our superiority using our technical capacity in the visible and invisible light sectors.

We will strive to capture shares of new sectors (products for in-car equipment, etc.) and intensify sales outside Japan.

in-car equipment, etc.) and intensify sales outside Japan. We will engage in activities with our focus expanded to include the development of middle-end products. Others SK Hynix 9% 3% ONSemiconductor 6% Market scale SONY Omnivision 11.4 billion 52% 11% USD Major customers Samsung 19% Potential customers Source: Heisei 30 nen wagakuni ni okeru data kudo gata shakai ni kakaru kiban seibi (denshi device sangyo oyobi sono kanren sangyo ni okeru shijo doko oyobi seisaku doko chosa) hokokusho (2018 Report on the Development of Infrastructure for a Data-DrivenSociety in Japan (Survey of Market and Policy Trends in the Electronic Device Industry and Related Industries)) (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 9 Environmental Energy Related Works Segment × Optical Technology (Market) [Market situation] Digitization of paper media is contracting the market of the printing industry. The harsh market environment is causing nearly all competitors to retreat from relevant businesses. Medium shift ・ There is a shift away from regular ink due to pollution issues and productivity improvement. → Demand for UV ink printers is increasing. (Units) 14,000 12,900 12,545 12,200 11,855 420 11,620 12,000 405 390 1,380 1,340 375 360 1,310 1,280 1,260 10,000 8,000 6,000 11,100 10,800 10,500 10,200 10,000 4,000 2,000 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 * Inter Action survey Sheet- Commercial Newspaper fed rotary rotary Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 11,595 11,130 345 330 1,250 1,200 10,000 9,600 2019 2020 10 Environmental Energy Related Works Segment × Optical Technology (Vision) [Present state] We manufacture exhaust gas treatment systems to remove foul odors and exhaust gases generated in factories, drying deodorizers for offset rotary (printing) presses, and more. [Issues] Sales are declining due to market contraction.

Thin product lineup and narrow sales channels for offset printing presses.

Forays into new sectors are not going well. ◆Drying deodorizers Hot-air drying Hot air Thermal-drying ink Print media Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. [Future] We will develop a new UV curing-type drying system.

curing-type drying system. We will leverage optical technology to achieve UV writing for application in printing.

to achieve UV writing for application in printing. We will seek new business in sectors other than printing. Conventional drying deodorizers ◆UV curing-type drying system Instantaneous UV light drying UV curing-type ink Print media 11 Internet of Things Related Works × Optical Technology: (1) FA Image Processing-related Business (Market) [Market situation] More companies are adopting image processing systems to meet a growing need for labor-saving amid a shortage of workers, and because image processing technology is improving. The market is expected to expand.

labor-saving amid a shortage of workers, and because image processing technology is improving. The market is expected to expand. Even in the metal gear inspection sector in which the Group is involved, many companies that manufacture metal gears check components visually for defects. This comprises roughly 40% of the cost of producing metal gears. Also, individual differences could lead to errors in distinction. Visual quality [Actual example] check 40% Material Six people visually check cost, etc. 100,000 gears in one month. 60% Each person must check roughly 550 to 560 gears per day. Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 12 (1) FA Image Processing-related Business (Vision) [Detection of gear damage] ・ Gears have complex shapes; it is Conceptual phase Verification phase Investment phase difficult to detect damage on images. Formulation and Establishment of Consideration of Production of Our Group's optical technology captures launch of business potential for developing Commercialization elemental technology prototypes concepts as device images suited to inspections by Present performing writing aligned with the items being measured. [Previous MTBP] Conceptual [Present state] Verification [Future] Verification Investment ・ Apply know-how from gear testing machines manufactured by the Inter Action Group. ・ Start developing systems and mechanisms for automatically detecting defects from captured images of gears. Selection of lighting, camera, and controller parts of the FA image processing device is complete.

is complete. Gear defect imaging is possible if performed one at a time.

We are brainstorming and developing an

AI system for distinguishing between good and defective gears based on image data of imaged gears. Develop a system that uses image data to distinguish between good and defective gears.

Brainstorm a system for robot parts tasked with moving and transporting the gears.

We will expand our focus to include application to various metal products, and seek new needs outside of metal gear inspections. Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 13 Promotion Business of Industry 4.0 × Optical Technology: (2) Laser Machining Business (Market) [Market situation] Long-term: Expand in due order with the automobile and electronics sectors at the center. Short-term: Increase in the adoption of ceramic components (high-frequency components, LTCC circuit boards, etc.) in the course of 5G introduction. (based on shipping quantities)> of units) 14,230 (number scale Use of laser processing 7,500 Market equipment begins in Japan 1980s 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2023E Source: Inter Action survey Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 14 Laser Processing Business (Vision) [Development/supply of laser processing equipment suited to customers' needs] Lastech Co., Ltd. made into a subsidiary company through M&A.

Striving to develop business by leveraging three strengths Conceptual phase Verification phase Investment phase Formulation and Verification of Verification toward Market survey launch of business Commercialization market issues product marketing concepts Present In-house development/manufacturing of laser processing equipment Ownership of a massive database of machining conditions (3) Collaboration with outside companies obviates major capital investment "Laser oscillators" Limited scope of objects that can be machined. "Laser processing equipment" Possible to flexibly address customers' needs. [Laser processing equipment] Laser oscillators + light collection systems + drive systems Covers all materials that require laser machining [Laser oscillators] Make laser beams oscillate Database compilation Machining results of various materials are compiled into a database.

Rapid response possible for system development as well. ・ Response possible in niche sectors and small lot sizes that our major competitors rarely handle. ・ We even provide consulting for major customers. [Present state] Conceptual We have been entrusted with the development of laser processing equipment using present facilities and staff members. [Issues] Because production capacity is low, we are unable to accept some business.

We need to establish and adjust our management base. [Future] Verification Investment We will leverage our strengths and strive to establish a business base to enable medium- and long-term business expansion.

long-term business expansion. Through capital investment and the addition of personnel, we will establish a system that enables us to capture all potential demand. Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 15 Promotion Business of Industry 4.0 × Optical Technology (3) Other [Basic policy] Sales expansion of existing products ➡ Aim to increase product share by capturing customer demand from market trends. Gear testing machines [Issues] Once introduced, the machines can be used for 20 years; thus, replacement is infrequent, and we do not have a consistent pool of customers to sell to. Product volatility is also high; thus, we need to expand our focus to include a consistent pool of customers or an increase in the number of customers. [Future] We will continue to invest proactively in gear testing machines for the automobile industry-along-term area of focus-with the aim of increasing the number of customers.

industry-along-term area of focus-with the aim of increasing the number of customers. Automobile production and units sold are increasing significantly in India, China, and other developing countries, and the transition to EV will continue; thus, we project further

expansion of demand for gear testing machines. Vibration isolation systems [Issues] The market for related equipment within the target for sales is stagnant, moving 0% to 1% per year .

. It is difficult to envision groundbreaking innovation in this industry; thus, we expect the trends to continue in the future. We need to expand the range of target equipment/customers. [Future] To expand the range of customers, we will invest more proactively in vibration isolation systems used in OLED-relatedsectors-along-term area of focus.

OLED-relatedsectors-along-term area of focus. Demand is on the rise for OLED for applications for smartphones and the like; we will take advantage of the

increased demand by proactively manufacturing foldable smartphones. Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 16 Mid-Term Plan In light of the recent business environment, we have revised some of the numerical targets set out in the Medium-Term Business Plan devised in January 2019, and changed the achievement target from FY2021 to FY2023. The spread of novel coronavirus infections has made it difficult to project short-term performance; however, we are moving ahead with business so that we can achieve consolidated sales of JPY 10 billion in FY2023. Performance for Target for FYE May 2020 FYE May 2023 ROE 13.2% 15% or higher Net sales 7 billion yen 10 billion yen or more Operating profit ratio 22.0％ 20% or higher Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 17 Contents １ ２ Medium-Term Business Plan Concept Combining the 3 Segments with Optical Technology Internet of things related works × optical technology Environmental energy related works × optical technology Promotion business of Industry 4.0 × optical technology Efforts Toward Achieving SDGs Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 18 Efforts Toward Achieving SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Sustainable development goals (SDGs) are global goals for creating a better world through sustainability as defined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They were adopted at the UN Summit in September 2015. The Inter Action Group is presently taking the following types of initiatives with the intent to contribute to the achievement of SDGs while further broadening the range of initiatives in the future. Initiatives in business activities Acquiring ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification (Inter Action)

As a company worthy of society's trust, we are engaging in environmental conservation activities based on our policies for quality and the environment. RoHS measures (Meiritz Seiki) We comply with EU regulations, and do not use specified hazardous substances (or use them below permissible concentrations) in our manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment. Providing environmental solutions (Air Gases Technos, Tokyo Technical)

To reduce the burden on the global environment, we propose an ecosystem in which energy is used effectively to increase efficiency, and are promoting a transition to low carbon and greening.

Also, Tokyo Technical's gear testing machines are used to measure the gears used in wind turbines. Mega solar joint operation (Inter Action) We are operating mega solar projects in collaboration with third parties. (5) Initiatives for new business (Inter Action Group) We are presently making efforts on FA image processing-related business and laser processing equipment-related business as new businesses. We are promoting business that crosses barriers between group companies to bring new innovation and solve problems that are holding back progress in those business sectors. Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. Initiatives in improving workplace environments Establishing an environment in which men and women have equal opportunities to flourish

We are establishing workplace environments that can respond flexibly to circumstances through the introduction of distinctive systems such as Family Support Leave that enables employees to provide care for elderly or sick family members, attend school functions, deal with morning sickness, acquire fertility treatment, and more.

Additionally, women account for 21% of Inter Action's full-time employees (as of May 31, 2020) and are flourishing in many sectors. Adopting a training system We regularly provide leadership training, and are maintaining a system capable of delivering high-quality education. (3) Improving welfare benefits To achieve workplaces in which each and every employee can flourish, we have adopted various welfare benefits and systems. ・Employee Stock Ownership System ・Board Benefit Trust for employees ・Enrollment in Smaller Enterprise Retirement Allowance Mutual Aid ・Paying housing allowances and family allowances ・Conducting stress checks on a regular basis ・Fully subsidizing influenza vaccinations ・Paying for additional items on regular medical examinations (providing the option for a full physical examination with no individual copay for people above a certain age, etc.) (4) Establishing a disciplined organization We are taking the following types of initiatives to maintain a fair, proper work environment. ・Safety and Health Committee reviews of workplace environments on a regular basis ・Monitoring working hours to ensure compliance with overtime work agreements ・Paying for overtime work in one-minute increments ・Adopting whistleblowing systems 19 Strategy Equity Spread Key benchmarks ROE WACC Dividend policy Total return ratio of 30% Focus on fields of growth and potential growth. M&A strategy Focus on fields where we can pursue business development by leveraging technologies and expertise built up thus far. Achieve positive net present value calculated on the basis of estimated cash flows for five years using WACC as the discount rate. Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 20 Company Profile Trade name: INTER ACTION Corporation Established: June 25, 1992 Representative: Nobuo Kiji, CEO & President Capital stock: 1,760 million yen Employees: 139 (Group-wide as of May 31, 2020) Head office: Yokohama Kanazawa High-Tech Center 14F 1-1 Fukuura, Kanazawa-ku,Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Tel: +81-45-788-8373 Fax: +81-45-788-8371 URL: http://www.inter-action.co.jp Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. Group companies: Air Gases Technos Co., Ltd. Meiritz Seiki Co., Ltd. Tokyo Technical Instruments Inc. Xian INTER ACTION Solar Technology Corporation Shaanxi MEIRITZ SEIKI Co., Ltd. MEIRITZ KOREA Co., Ltd. Taiwan Tokyo Technical Instruments Corp. TOKYO TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD. Lastech Co., Ltd. 21 Contact Information Investor Relations Division Business Administration Group Inter Action Corporation 10F, Sangyo Boeki Center Bldg., 2 Yamashita-cho,Naka-ku Yokohama, Kanagawa Tel: +81-45-263-9220 http://www.inter-action.co.jp/inquiry/ Please contact us through the Inquiries page of the Inter Action website (in Japanese). Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 22 Notes This document contains forward-looking statements particularly regarding Inter Action's future performance. The Inter Action Group has formed its outlook encompassing potential risks and uncertainties based on information available at the time of disclosure. Accordingly, please be advised that actual financial results may vary substantially from the forecasts presented, given that they are subject to economic circumstances surrounding areas of business going forward, market trends, and other such factors. Whereas every effort has been taken to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this document, we make no guarantee in that regard. Furthermore, please be advised that the information in this document is subject to revision or retraction without prior notice. The content of this document may not be copied, reproduced , or otherwise used without prior consent. Copyright © 2020 INTER ACTION Corporation. All rights reserved. 23 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Inter Action Corporation published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:04 UTC 0 Latest news on INTER ACTION CORPORATION 04:04a INTER ACTION : Announcement Regarding Medium-Term Business Plan Formulation PU 07/08 INTER ACTION CORPORATION : annual earnings release 05/28 INTER ACTION CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 INTER ACTION CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 INTER ACTION CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release 2019 INTER ACTION CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release 2018 INTER ACTION CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2018 INTER ACTION CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release 2018 INTER ACTION CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release 2017 INTER ACTION CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA

Financials JPY USD Sales 2020 7 055 M 66,8 M 66,8 M Net income 2020 1 090 M 10,3 M 10,3 M Net Debt 2020 - - - P/E ratio 2020 17,1x Yield 2020 1,10% Capitalization 18 596 M 176 M 176 M Capi. / Sales 2020 2,64x Capi. / Sales 2021 2,64x Nbr of Employees 145 Free-Float 88,3% Chart INTER ACTION CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INTER ACTION CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 3 300,00 JPY Last Close Price 1 701,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 94,0% Spread / Average Target 94,0% Spread / Lowest Target 94,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hideo Kiji Chairman & President Nobuo Kiji Vice President & Representative Director Masami Kita Independent Outside Director Kazuhiro Yamamoto Director & Manager-Sales I Hiroyuki Kaneki Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) INTER ACTION CORPORATION -46.34% 176 SMC CORPORATION 10.06% 34 920 METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. 17.06% 22 659 COGNEX CORPORATION 22.48% 11 878 SHIMADZU CORPORATION -19.62% 7 725 MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. 16.70% 7 077