Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Inter Parfums, Inc.    IPAR

INTER PARFUMS, INC.

(IPAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INTER PARFUMS : REPORTS 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS 2018 Net Sales and Diluted EPS Increase by 14.3% and 28.6%, Respectively Increases 2019 Sales & Earnings Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:27am EST

INTER PARFUMS, INC. REPORTS 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

2018 Net Sales and Diluted EPS Increase by 14.3% and 28.6%, Respectively

Increases 2019 Sales & Earnings Guidance

New York, New York,March 4, 2019: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017:

· Net sales were $177.2 million, up 18.5% from $149.5 million; at comparable foreign currency exchange rates, net sales increased 21.2%;· Net sales by European based operations rose 16.8% to $134.8 million from $115.4 million; · Net sales by U.S. based operations were $42.4 million, up 24.4% compared to $34.1 million;· Gross margin was 66.1% for both periods;· S,G&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 60.1% compared to 61.4%;· Operating income was $10.6 million as compared to $4.8 million;· Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. increased 82.9% to $8.0 million compared to $4.4 million; and, · Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. per diluted share rose85.7%to $0.26 from $0.14.

Thus for the year as a whole, net sales increased 14.3% to $675.6 million, as compared to $591.3 million, in 2017. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, net sales increased 12.8%. Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. increased 29.3% to $53.8 million from 2017's $41.6 million; and net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. per diluted share rose 28.6% to $1.71 from $1.33 per diluted share in 2017.

Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums stated, 'In every region in which we operate, we achieved sales growth in 2018. In our three largest markets, North America, Western Europe and Asia, sales rose 19%, 9% and 24%, respectively. Our business in the Middle East has also been quite robust with a year-over-year sales increase of 17%, and even in Eastern Europe and Central and South America, 2018 sales were ahead 7% and 1%, respectively, compared to 2017. Regarding our four largest European based brands,Montblanc remains in first place. Despite no major 2018 launches, Montblanc brand sales were up a modest 1.4%. Jimmy Choo brand sales rose 8.4% in 2018 after a fourth quarter surge in connection with the rollout of the brand extension, Jimmy Choo Fever. With the release of five new scents over the past three years, Coach now claims third place among our brands, with 2018 sales just short of $100 million, and 73% ahead of 2017. Lanvin, our fourth largest brand, achieved annual sales growth of 7% with the ubiquitous and growing Éclat d'Arpège line leading the way.'

Moving on to U.S. based operations, Mr. Madar noted, 'The addition of GUESS legacy scents beginning in April has been a major contributor to the increase in 2018 sales, along with gains by Anna Sui and Abercrombie & Fitch for which brand extensions rather than major launches were undertaken last year.'

Highlighting several key operating factors impacting profitability, Russell Greenberg, Executive Vice President and CFO stated, 'Our consolidated gross margin was 63.3% and 63.6% in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Gross margin for European operations was 66.3% in 2018 and 67.1% in 2017; the average dollar/euro exchange rate was 1.18 in 2018, as compared to 1.13 in 2017 with the weaker dollar accounting for the small fluctuation. For U.S. operations, gross margin was 51.4% and 49.3% in 2018 and 2017, respectively with the improvement primarily resulting from increased sales of higher margin prestige products under licenses.'

He continued, 'Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 13% compared to 2017, and as a percentage of net sales, were 49% and 50% for 2018 and 2017, respectively. Once again, promotion and advertising included selling, general and administrative expenses peaked in the fourth quarter, which brought the total for the full year to 20.3% of net sales, down slightly from 20.9% in 2017.'

Discussing non-operating items, Mr. Greenberg pointed out that in 2017, there was a $1.5 million loss on foreign currency while in 2018, the loss was $250,000 and the Company's effective income tax rate was 27.3% in 2018 and 29.2% in 2017.

Mr. Greenberg also noted, 'In 2018, cash provided by operating activities aggregated $63.0 million and we closed the year with working capital of $382 million, including approximately $261 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, a working capital ratio of over 3 to 1 and $46.1 million of long-term debt, including current maturities.'

2019 Plans

Mr. Madar continued, 'In addition to brand extensions and flankers, we have several major launches in the works for 2019. We recently unveiled Montblanc Explorer for men and have been rolling out our first men's scent for Rochas called Moustache. Others in the pipeline include a fragrance duo for Abercrombie & Fitch calledAuthentic,a signature scent for Dunhill, a new men's pillar for the Jimmy Choo family of fragrances, and for Lanvin,A Girl in Capri. For our newest brands, Graff will launch a women's multi-scent collection late in the year and we will debut our first scents sold exclusively via e-commerce for the Lily Aldridge brand beginning in the fall.'

Increases 2019 Guidance

Mr. Greenberg concluded, 'Based upon favorable business conditions that have been unfolding this year, we are raising our 2019 guidance. We are raising our net sales guidance from $705 million to $712 million resulting in net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. per diluted share of $1.85, from our prior estimate of $1.81. Guidance for 2019 assumes the dollar remains at current levels.'

Dividend

The Company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share is payable on April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results and business developments at 1:00 PM ET, today, Monday, March 4, 2019. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6749; please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Inter Parfums call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the live call, please go to www.interparfumsinc.comand click on the Investor Relations section.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands that includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The fragrance products developed, produced and distributed by Inter Parfums are sold in more than 100 countries throughout the world.

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' and 'would,' or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings 'Forward Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Inter Parfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

Contact at Inter Parfums, Inc. -or- Investor Relations Counsel

Russell Greenberg, Exec. VP & CFO The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 983-2640 Fred Buonocore (212) 836-9607/fbuonocore@equityny.com

rgreenberg@interparfumsinc.comLinda Latman (212) 836-9609/llatman@equityny.com

www.interparfumsinc.comwww.theequitygroup.com

See Accompanying Tables

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net sales

$ 177,227

$ 149,526

$ 675,574

$ 591,251

Cost of sales

60,095

50,725

248,012

214,965

Gross margin

117,132

98,801

427,562

376,286

Selling, general and administrative expenses

106,545

91,864

332,831

295,540

Impairment loss

--

2,123

--

2,123

Income from operations

10,587

4,814

94,731

78,623

Other expenses (income):

Interest expense

1,025

498

2,578

1,992

Loss on foreign currency

436

241

251

1,549

Interest income

(636)

(195)

(3,957)

(2,983)

825

544

(1,128)

558

Income before income taxes

9,762

4,270

95,859

78,065

Income taxes

594

(1,502)

26,144

22,812

Net income

9,168

5,772

69,715

55,253

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

1,121

1,372

15,922

13,659

Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc.

$ 8,047

$ 4,400

$ 53,793

$ 41,594

Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. common shareholders:

Basic

$0.26

$0.14

$1.72

$1.33

Diluted

$0.26

$0.14

$1.71

$1.33

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

31,340

31,200

31,308

31,172

Diluted

31,584

31,378

31,522

31,305

Dividends declared per share

$0.28

$0.21

$0.91

$0.72

INTER PARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2018 and 2017

(In thousands except share and per share data)

Assets

2018

2017

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

193,136

$

208,343

Short-term investments

67,870

69,899

Accounts receivable, net

136,420

120,749

Inventories

160,978

137,058

Receivables, other

2,112

2,405

Other current assets

8,076

7,356

Income taxes receivable

810

3,468

Total current assets

569,402

549,278

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

9,839

10,330

Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net

204,325

200,495

Deferred tax assets

9,299

9,658

Other assets

6,302

8,011

Total assets

$

799,167

$

777,772

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt

23,155

24,372

Accounts payable - trade

58,328

52,609

Accrued expenses

92,468

81,843

Income taxes payable

4,396

1,722

Dividends payable

8,630

6,561

Total current liabilities

186,977

167,107

Long-term debt, less current portion

22,906

36,207

Deferred tax liability

3,538

3,821

Equity:

Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares;

none issued

--

--

Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares;

outstanding, 31,382,127 and 31,241,548 shares

at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively

31

31

Additional paid-in capital

69,970

66,004

Retained earnings

448,731

422,570

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(33,650)

(17,832)

Treasury stock, at cost, 9,864,805 common shares

at December 31, 2018 and 2017

(37,475)

(37,475)

Total Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders' equity

447,607

433,298

Noncontrolling interest

138,139

137,339

Total equity

585,746

570,637

Total liabilities and equity

$

799,167

$

777,772

Disclaimer

Inter Parfums Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 13:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTER PARFUMS, INC.
08:27aINTER PARFUMS : REPORTS 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS 2018 Net Sales ..
PU
03/04INTER PARFUMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
03/04INTER PARFUMS, INC. : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
BU
03/01INTER PARFUMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/27INTER PARFUMS, INC. : annual earnings release
02/21INTER PARFUMS, INC. : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter News Release and Conference ..
BU
01/28INTER PARFUMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
01/28INTER PARFUMS, INC. : Reports Better Than Expected 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full ..
BU
2018INTER PARFUMS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018INTER PARFUMS, INC. : Provides Initial 2019 Guidance with Record Sales and Earni..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 717 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 60,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 41,25
P/E ratio 2020 34,79
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,17x
Capitalization 2 469 M
Chart INTER PARFUMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Inter Parfums, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTER PARFUMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 73,6 $
Spread / Average Target -6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean Madar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Bénacin Vice Chairman & President
Russell Greenberg CFO, Director, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Robert Albert Bensoussan-Torres Independent Director
Francois Heilbronn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTER PARFUMS, INC.17.13%2 469
L'ORÉAL12.43%141 824
KAO CORP9.35%37 229
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED17.05%27 206
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%11 440
KOSE CORPORATION12.27%10 193
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.