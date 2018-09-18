Inter Parfums : Interstellar Brands, a Subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc., to Develop a New Fragrance Line with Lily Aldridge

Interstellar Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:
IPAR), today announced the development of a new fragrance line in
collaboration with supermodel Lily Aldridge. This deal marks the
beginning of a strategic partnership between Interstellar and IMG
Models—which manages Aldridge—to develop direct-to-consumer e-commerce
fragrance and beauty businesses for IMG Models’ diverse and dynamic
client base.
Aldridge, best known for her work with Bulgari, Ralph Lauren, Levi’s and
Victoria’s Secret, will work closely with Interstellar to develop a
unique, namesake fragrance line and ecommerce site that will be
connected directly to Aldridge’s social channels and passionate fan
base. Initial products are expected to be available for sale by the end
of 2019.
“We believe this partnership is a first in our industry,” said Jean
Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, Inc. “Drawing from our decades
of experience creating products that capture and interpret the DNA of
our brands, we will look to develop namesake products that capture the
spirit of each celebrity. Direct-to-consumer sales backed by social
media, rather than traditional advertising, make this a very attractive
business opportunity.”
He continued, “We are very pleased that Lily Aldridge is our first
partner under this agreement. Not only a beautiful model, Lily is also
an exemplary role model, as a wife, mother and business woman. She is
‘all in’ on this project and will be fully engaged in the creative and
product development decisions of her brand. She will also help fast
track the launch and continued sale of her fragrances through
interaction with her growing social media following.”
Interstellar’s broader partnership with IMG Models will see the two
groups collaborate on exploring and developing compelling ecommerce
businesses for IMG Models clients. Interstellar will be responsible for
building the e-commerce platforms, all aspects of product development,
packaging, production and marketing, as well as fulfillment and customer
service. In addition to talent, IMG will develop creative content to
support marketing and promotional efforts.
President of IMG Models and Fashion Properties, Ivan Bart, stated,
“We’re excited for Lily to launch her own fragrance line, and we have
enjoyed the support of Interstellar Brands in bringing this
collaboration to life. As we grow our partnership, we look forward to
offering more IMG Models the opportunity to create their own
direct-to-consumer fragrance and beauty lines, and to exploring the
myriad crossover opportunities within the broader Endeavor network.”
ABOUT IMG
IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating
in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world’s
greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live
events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading
independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media.
IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well
as marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and
collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME |
IMG) network.
ABOUT INTER PARFUMS, INC.
Founded more than 30 years ago, Inter Parfums, Inc. is a premier
fragrance company with a diverse portfolio of prestige brands that
includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe,
Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl
Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto,
Rochas, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. The fragrance and beauty
products developed, produced and distributed by Inter Parfums are sold
in more than 100 countries throughout the world.
Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are
forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans,
intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements
are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or
expectations will be achieved. In some cases you can identify
forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as
"anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may,"
"should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on
forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ
materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a
result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are
not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings
“Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual
report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and the
reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no
duty to update the information contained in this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005131/en/