Inter Pipeline : Canada's Inter Pipeline cuts dividend, halts sale of European unit due to coronavirus impact

The dividend cut is a rare step for Canada's pipeline operators and analysts warned that it could foreshadow strains in the sector as oil producers scale back output during the coronavirus outbreak and the Saudi-Russia oil price war.

Shares in Inter Pipeline skidded more than 14% in early trading after the company announced the defensive steps.

Inter Pipeline, which transports crude from Canada's oil sands region, said the cut to its monthly payout would save C$525 million per year.

"It is important to be clear that the decision of the board of directors to reset the dividend in no way reflects a lack of confidence in our core businesses," Chief Executive Christian Bayle said in a statement.

"However, we are currently in a unique and very challenging business environment driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and oil supply conflict between OPEC+ member nations."

Inter Pipeline said potential buyers of the European bulk liquid business had been significantly affected by the pandemic and that now was not the time to pursue a major pan-European transaction. It said it may revisit the process but did not provide a timeline.

