INTER PIPELINE LTD (IPL)

INTER PIPELINE LTD

(IPL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/09 01:53:20 pm
24.56 CAD   +3.89%
Shares of Canada's Inter Pipeline halted after takeover bid report

08/09/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Trading in Inter Pipeline Ltd shares were halted on Friday, after a two-day rally sparked by an unconfirmed report of a takeover bid for the Canadian oil pipeline and storage company.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada announced the halt in a notice pending news, without elaborating.

Inter Pipeline declined to immediately comment.

The shares jumped nearly 9% on Thursday after Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper reported that it had received a takeover offer from an unnamed suitor that could be worth C$12.4 billion ($9.37 billion). The Globe reported that Inter Pipeline's board turned down the cash offer worth C$30 per share.

The stock gained another 3.9% on Friday before the halt, hitting a nearly one-year high of C$24.82 in Toronto.

"As a matter of policy we do not comment on market rumors or speculation, so we will have nothing further to say on this matter today," Inter Pipeline Chief Financial Officer Brent Heagy said on the company's quarterly conference call earlier Friday.

In response to an analyst's question about whether Inter Pipeline is legally obligated to disclose any offer, Chief Executive Christian Bayle said that hypothetically the company would consult legal advisers.

"The board would carefully consider any credible offer," Bayle said.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company owns pipelines in Alberta and Saskatchewan as well as oil storage tanks in Canada and Europe.

Congested export pipelines forced the Alberta government this year to order curtailments of oil production in the province to drain a glut of crude in storage and support prices. Long delays in approvals to expand export pipelines owned by Enbridge Inc and TC Energy have weighed down the entire Canadian oil sector, and shaken investor confidence.

Inter Pipeline announced plans in late 2017 to build the C$3.5 billion Heartland petrochemical plant near Edmonton, Alberta, partly with provincial government subsidies. Funding for the project has hung over the stock, RBC analyst Robert Kwan said in a note.

Inter Pipeline also said on Thursday it was exploring a sale of its European bulk liquid storage business, which includes 23 terminals, and would use potential proceeds to reduce debt and fund Heartland.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Steve Orlofsky and Richard Chang)

By Rod Nickel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC -0.38% 44.77 Delayed Quote.5.94%
INTER PIPELINE LTD 3.89% 24.56 Delayed Quote.22.23%
TC ENERGY CORP 0.08% 63.65 Delayed Quote.30.46%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 2 490 M
EBIT 2019 835 M
Net income 2019 472 M
Debt 2019 6 534 M
Yield 2019 7,25%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,54x
EV / Sales2020 6,47x
Capitalization 9 750 M
Chart INTER PIPELINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Inter Pipeline Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTER PIPELINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,63  CAD
Last Close Price 23,64  CAD
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian P. Bayle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Shaw Chairman
James Joseph Madro Senior Vice President-Operations
Brent Cameron Heagy Chief Financial Officer
Lorne E. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTER PIPELINE LTD22.23%7 354
ENBRIDGE INC5.94%68 589
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.90%62 374
KINDER MORGAN INC32.44%46 114
TC ENERGY CORP30.46%44 557
ENERGY TRANSFER LP0.91%36 754
