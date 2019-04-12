Inter RAO YEES : joins the United Nations Global Compact

12 April 2019

April 12, Moscow - Inter RAO has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the UN's largest international corporate social responsibility and sustainable development initiative. Companies that aim for responsible business practice and goodwill join the United Nations Global Compact globally.

Having joined the national network of the United Nations Global Compact, the largest diversified energy holding Inter RAO became part of the corporate social responsibility and sustainable development community. This also means that the company aims to integrate global corporate social responsibility standards into long-term sustainable development of the business.

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Inter RAO voluntarily undertakes to adhere to its fundamental principles: to update its business model and strategy to ensure long-term sustainability, to integrate the UN principles related to human rights, labor relations, environmental protection and anti-corruption measures into its strategy, management system and corporate culture, and to publish information on its performance in the sphere of sustainable development annually.

Reference:

The United Nations Global Compact is the UN's international corporate social responsibility and sustainable development initiative for businesses, and the UN's call for transforming business for the good of the society, nature, and the planet's future. This is also the UN's attempt to mobilize a global movement of responsible leading companies which started in 2000. Currently, over 13,000 participants from almost 160 countries and over 80 national networks have joined the United Nations Global Compact.