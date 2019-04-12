Log in
Inter RAO YEES PAO

INTER RAO YEES PAO

(IRAO)
My previous session
Inter RAO YEES : joins the United Nations Global Compact

04/12/2019 | 03:13am EDT
12 April 2019

April 12, Moscow - Inter RAO has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the UN's largest international corporate social responsibility and sustainable development initiative. Companies that aim for responsible business practice and goodwill join the United Nations Global Compact globally.

Having joined the national network of the United Nations Global Compact, the largest diversified energy holding Inter RAO became part of the corporate social responsibility and sustainable development community. This also means that the company aims to integrate global corporate social responsibility standards into long-term sustainable development of the business.

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Inter RAO voluntarily undertakes to adhere to its fundamental principles: to update its business model and strategy to ensure long-term sustainability, to integrate the UN principles related to human rights, labor relations, environmental protection and anti-corruption measures into its strategy, management system and corporate culture, and to publish information on its performance in the sphere of sustainable development annually.

Reference:

The United Nations Global Compact is the UN's international corporate social responsibility and sustainable development initiative for businesses, and the UN's call for transforming business for the good of the society, nature, and the planet's future. This is also the UN's attempt to mobilize a global movement of responsible leading companies which started in 2000. Currently, over 13,000 participants from almost 160 countries and over 80 national networks have joined the United Nations Global Compact.

Disclaimer

OAO INTER RAO UES published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:12:05 UTC
