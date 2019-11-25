Discount Brokers Rise on Schwab/TD Ameritrade Deal

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of discount brokers were on the rise Monday after Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) agreed to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade Holding in a $26 billion stock swap.

Based on Friday's closing prices, the deal values TD Ameritrade at $52.23 a share, a roughly 8.5% premium.

But TD Ameritrade shares surged last week after CNBC reported that a takeover by Schwab was imminent, and the deal represents a premium of 26.2% to TD Ameritrade's closing price of $41.38 on Wednesday, ahead of the CNBC report.

Shares of TD Ameritrade were recently up 6.5% to $51.24, while Schwab shares edged up 1.3% to $48.84.

Shares of fellow discount brokers E*Trade Financial and Interactive Brokers Group also moved higher Monday. E*Trade shares were recently up 2.1% to $43.25, while shares of Interactive Brokers gained 3% to $49.39.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com