INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Discount Brokers Rise on Schwab/TD Ameritrade Deal

0
11/25/2019 | 11:13am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of discount brokers were on the rise Monday after Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) agreed to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade Holding in a $26 billion stock swap.

Based on Friday's closing prices, the deal values TD Ameritrade at $52.23 a share, a roughly 8.5% premium.

But TD Ameritrade shares surged last week after CNBC reported that a takeover by Schwab was imminent, and the deal represents a premium of 26.2% to TD Ameritrade's closing price of $41.38 on Wednesday, ahead of the CNBC report.

Shares of TD Ameritrade were recently up 6.5% to $51.24, while Schwab shares edged up 1.3% to $48.84.

Shares of fellow discount brokers E*Trade Financial and Interactive Brokers Group also moved higher Monday. E*Trade shares were recently up 2.1% to $43.25, while shares of Interactive Brokers gained 3% to $49.39.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 2.52% 43.43 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
SHARE PLC -0.61% 30.315 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 7.17% 51.62 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 1.89% 49.21 Delayed Quote.16.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 944 M
EBIT 2019 1 250 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 3 679 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 49,17  $
Last Close Price 47,94  $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Milan Galik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Pechy Peterffy Chairman
Paul Jonathan Brody CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Thomas A. Frank Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence E. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%3 679
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.7.90%19 777
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%13 375
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%12 983
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.13.56%11 228
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY21.46%8 781
