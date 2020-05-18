Interactive Brokers : Launches Largest No-Load Mutual Fund Marketplace*

Massive Mutual Fund Availability at Low or No Cost to Citizens Worldwide

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:IBKR) today announced the launch of its new Mutual Fund Marketplace, which offers availability to more than 25,000 mutual funds, including over 21,000 no load and 8,300 no transaction fee funds, from more than 290 fund families. The marketplace, which can be visited at ibkr.com/funds, is available to residents in over 200 countries and territories.

“The Interactive Brokers Mutual Fund Marketplace is now the largest, single source of no-load mutual funds,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of marketing and product development. “Our marketplace also has lower costs, if not the lowest, on our massive inventory of mutual funds.”

Clients can select from thousands of free mutual funds or pay just € 4.95 (or equivalent) per trade.** Sanders also noted that, unlike many competitors, Interactive Brokers never charges a custody fee. Moreover, Interactive Brokers’ Mutual Funds Marketplace includes products exclusively from outside companies.

“Instead of pushing proprietary funds like Fidelity, Vanguard, Schwab and others do, Interactive Brokers is product neutral,” Sanders said. “We have a fantastic variety of fund families available in our agnostic marketplace.”

To facilitate searching the massive marketplace, this week Interactive Brokers also introduced a Mutual Fund Search Tool to let clients and non-clients search products and sort by their country of residence, commission charged, fund type and fund family.

In addition to mutual funds, Interactive Brokers clients can invest in stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, and ETFs in 135 markets in 31 countries from a single integrated account.

“Interactive Brokers has always focused on providing advanced technology, superior pricing and breadth of product worldwide. We have now built the largest no-load mutual funds marketplace to help investors enjoy increased access to global markets and greater diversification,” Sanders said.

Residents of Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, and Singapore will not have immediate access to the marketplace but should check back for availability. Access is not available to residents of sanctioned countries or territories.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.

* Number of no load and no fee fund offerings were obtained from the Investopedia – Best Online Brokers 2020 review from March 31, 2020. Services vary by firms. Some firms listed in the review may have additional fees or reduced commissions or fees, depending on account activity or value. Additional supporting documentation for claims and statistical information will be provided upon request.

**The company also offers approximately 400 funds with higher commissions.

