Interactive Brokers : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for February 2019, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics
0
03/01/2019 | 12:28pm EST
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX: IBKR) an automated global
electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly
performance metrics for February.
Brokerage highlights for the month included:
824 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), 19% lower than
prior year and 3% lower than prior month.
Ending client equity of $143.7 billion, 10% higher than prior year and
3% higher than prior month.
Ending client margin loan balances of $25.7 billion, 8% lower than
prior year and 8% higher than prior month.
Ending client credit balances of $52.3 billion, including $1.9 billion
in insured bank deposit sweeps1, 8% higher than prior year
and 3% higher than prior month.
614 thousand client accounts, 21% higher than prior year and 1% higher
than prior month.
301 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account.
Average commission per cleared client order of $3.63 including
exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:
February 2019
Average Commission per
Average
Cleared Client Order
Order Size
Stocks
$2.34
1,986 shares
Equity Options
$4.93
7.1 contracts
Futures
$6.16
3.4 contracts
Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and
regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.
Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:
GLOBAL2: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars,
decreased by 0.21% in February. Year to date, the value of the GLOBAL
decreased 0.03%
The Company extended margin loans against a security listed on a U.S.
exchange at a conservatively high collateral requirement.
Subsequently, the price of the security decreased by over 90%. Through
February 27, 2019, the Company has recognized an aggregate loss of
approximately $47 million. The maximum aggregate loss, which would
occur if the securities’ prices all fell to zero and none of the debts
were collected, would be approximately $59 million. The Company is
currently evaluating pursuing the collection of the debts3.
In the interest of transparency, we quantify our clients’ all-in cost
of trade execution below.
For the full multimedia release with graph see link:
In February, clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S.
Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was 1.4 basis points of trade money4,
as measured against a daily VWAP5 benchmark (1.2 basis
points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees
2a Buy money
$71,123
$60,343
$58,472
$58,612
$53,305
$58,497
$52,940
$86,745
$69,605
$66,543
$64,730
$54,810
$755,723
2b Sell money
$70,972
$59,990
$56,843
$59,055
$52,347
$57,646
$51,833
$88,256
$69,879
$68,277
$65,048
$53,604
$753,751
2c Total
$142,095
$120,332
$115,316
$117,667
$105,652
$116,143
$104,773
$175,001
$139,484
$134,820
$129,778
$108,413
$1,509,475
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP
3a Buy value
$71,101
$60,330
$58,477
$58,603
$53,329
$58,481
$52,927
$86,705
$69,605
$66,513
$64,744
$54,811
$755,625
3b Sell value
$70,980
$59,975
$56,852
$59,069
$52,363
$57,656
$51,843
$88,252
$69,888
$68,256
$65,078
$53,620
$753,831
3c Total
$142,081
$120,304
$115,329
$117,672
$105,692
$116,137
$104,770
$174,957
$139,493
$134,769
$129,822
$108,431
$1,509,456
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees,
relative to Daily VWAP
4a Buys (2a-3a)
$22.7
$13.0
($5.0)
$8.7
($24.0)
$15.8
$13.0
$40.6
($0.0)
$29.4
($14.1)
($1.4)
$98.8
4b Sells (3b-2b)
$8.4
($15.1)
$8.8
$13.8
$15.5
$9.7
$9.1
($4.2)
$8.8
($21.4)
$29.9
$16.0
$79.5
4c Total trade expense
$31.1
($2.2)
$3.8
$22.5
($8.4)
$25.6
$22.1
$36.3
$8.8
$8.0
$15.9
$14.7
$178.2
Trade expense as percentage of trade money
4c/2c
0.022%
-0.002%
0.003%
0.019%
-0.008%
0.022%
0.021%
0.021%
0.006%
0.006%
0.012%
0.014%
0.012%
#5 - Trade expense categories
5a Total commissions & fees
$12.4
$10.6
$11.4
$11.8
$10.2
$11.4
$10.8
$15.7
$12.6
$12.2
$12.1
$11.0
$142.2
5b Execution cost (4c-5a)
$18.7
($12.8)
($7.6)
$10.8
($18.6)
$14.2
$11.3
$20.6
($3.8)
($4.2)
$3.7
$3.6
$35.9
#6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money
Total commissions & fees (5a/2c)
0.009%
0.009%
0.010%
0.010%
0.010%
0.010%
0.010%
0.009%
0.009%
0.009%
0.009%
0.011%
0.010%
Execution cost (5b/2c)
0.013%
-0.011%
-0.007%
0.009%
-0.018%
0.012%
0.011%
0.012%
-0.003%
-0.003%
0.003%
0.003%
0.002%
Net Expense to IB Clients
0.022%
-0.002%
0.003%
0.019%
-0.008%
0.022%
0.021%
0.021%
0.006%
0.006%
0.012%
0.014%
0.012%
The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months’ average all-in
cost of a client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 1.2 basis point.
_________________
Note 1: FDIC insured client bank deposit sweep program balances
with participating banks. These deposits are not reported in the
Company’s statement of financial condition.
Note 2: In connection with our currency diversification strategy,
we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 14
major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the
currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income;
the components are reported in (1) Other Income in the corporate segment
and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”) on the balance sheet. The
effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by
multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S.
dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.
Note 3: For further discussion of this topic, please see the
Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 28,
2019; ITEM 7, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations, Financial Overview, Electronic
Brokerage.
Note 4: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or
received, including all commissions and fees.
Note 5: Consistent with the clients’ trading activity, the
computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.
_________________
More information, including historical results for each of the above
metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of the Company’s
corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Interactive Brokers Group
affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities,
commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 120 markets in
numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated
Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual
investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors
and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and
automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely
sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the
lowest cost according to Barron’s Best Online Brokers review, February
25, 2019. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution
prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research
facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning
them to achieve superior returns on investments.
The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements
that reflect the company's current views with respect to certain current
and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking
statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks,
uncertainties and factors relating to the company's operations and
business environment which may cause the company's actual results to be
materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in
these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this
release are based upon information available to the company on the date
of this release. The company does not undertake to publicly update or
revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future
changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein
will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could
potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the
company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.