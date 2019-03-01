Interactive Brokers : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for February 2019, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for February.

Brokerage highlights for the month included:

824 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), 19% lower than prior year and 3% lower than prior month.

Ending client equity of $143.7 billion, 10% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month.

Ending client margin loan balances of $25.7 billion, 8% lower than prior year and 8% higher than prior month.

Ending client credit balances of $52.3 billion, including $1.9 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps 1 , 8% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month.

, 8% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month. 614 thousand client accounts, 21% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.

301 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account.

Average commission per cleared client order of $3.63 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:

February 2019 Average Commission per Average Cleared Client Order Order Size Stocks $2.34 1,986 shares Equity Options $4.93 7.1 contracts Futures $6.16 3.4 contracts

Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.

Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:

GLOBAL 2 : The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, decreased by 0.21% in February. Year to date, the value of the GLOBAL decreased 0.03%

: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, decreased by 0.21% in February. Year to date, the value of the GLOBAL decreased 0.03% The Company extended margin loans against a security listed on a U.S. exchange at a conservatively high collateral requirement. Subsequently, the price of the security decreased by over 90%. Through February 27, 2019, the Company has recognized an aggregate loss of approximately $47 million. The maximum aggregate loss, which would occur if the securities’ prices all fell to zero and none of the debts were collected, would be approximately $59 million. The Company is currently evaluating pursuing the collection of the debts3.

In the interest of transparency, we quantify our clients’ all-in cost of trade execution below.

For the full multimedia release with graph see link:

https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics

In February, clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was 1.4 basis points of trade money4, as measured against a daily VWAP5 benchmark (1.2 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).

Interactive Brokers Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail All amounts are in millions, except % Previous Mar '18 Apr '18 May '18 Jun '18 Jul '18 Aug '18 Sep '18 Oct '18 Nov '18 Dec '18 Jan '19 Feb '19 12 Months #1a - Number of orders Buys 2.96 2.64 2.74 2.78 2.49 2.78 2.50 3.52 2.84 2.62 2.72 2.49 33.08 Sells 2.62 2.37 2.49 2.53 2.20 2.48 2.21 3.25 2.59 2.42 2.52 2.24 29.92 Total 5.58 5.01 5.23 5.31 4.69 5.26 4.71 6.77 5.43 5.04 5.24 4.73 63.00 #1b - Number of shares purchased or sold Shares bought 1,439 1,225 1,358 1,372 1,189 1,366 1,301 1,876 1,516 1,450 1,487 1,322 16,901 Shares sold 1,419 1,181 1,295 1,374 1,152 1,299 1,255 1,886 1,488 1,441 1,445 1,262 16,498 Total 2,859 2,406 2,653 2,746 2,341 2,665 2,556 3,763 3,004 2,890 2,932 2,583 33,399 #2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees 2a Buy money $71,123 $60,343 $58,472 $58,612 $53,305 $58,497 $52,940 $86,745 $69,605 $66,543 $64,730 $54,810 $755,723 2b Sell money $70,972 $59,990 $56,843 $59,055 $52,347 $57,646 $51,833 $88,256 $69,879 $68,277 $65,048 $53,604 $753,751 2c Total $142,095 $120,332 $115,316 $117,667 $105,652 $116,143 $104,773 $175,001 $139,484 $134,820 $129,778 $108,413 $1,509,475 #3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP 3a Buy value $71,101 $60,330 $58,477 $58,603 $53,329 $58,481 $52,927 $86,705 $69,605 $66,513 $64,744 $54,811 $755,625 3b Sell value $70,980 $59,975 $56,852 $59,069 $52,363 $57,656 $51,843 $88,252 $69,888 $68,256 $65,078 $53,620 $753,831 3c Total $142,081 $120,304 $115,329 $117,672 $105,692 $116,137 $104,770 $174,957 $139,493 $134,769 $129,822 $108,431 $1,509,456 #4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees, relative to Daily VWAP 4a Buys (2a-3a) $22.7 $13.0 ($5.0) $8.7 ($24.0) $15.8 $13.0 $40.6 ($0.0) $29.4 ($14.1) ($1.4) $98.8 4b Sells (3b-2b) $8.4 ($15.1) $8.8 $13.8 $15.5 $9.7 $9.1 ($4.2) $8.8 ($21.4) $29.9 $16.0 $79.5 4c Total trade expense $31.1 ($2.2) $3.8 $22.5 ($8.4) $25.6 $22.1 $36.3 $8.8 $8.0 $15.9 $14.7 $178.2 Trade expense as percentage of trade money 4c/2c 0.022% -0.002% 0.003% 0.019% -0.008% 0.022% 0.021% 0.021% 0.006% 0.006% 0.012% 0.014% 0.012% #5 - Trade expense categories 5a Total commissions & fees $12.4 $10.6 $11.4 $11.8 $10.2 $11.4 $10.8 $15.7 $12.6 $12.2 $12.1 $11.0 $142.2 5b Execution cost (4c-5a) $18.7 ($12.8) ($7.6) $10.8 ($18.6) $14.2 $11.3 $20.6 ($3.8) ($4.2) $3.7 $3.6 $35.9 #6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money Total commissions & fees (5a/2c) 0.009% 0.009% 0.010% 0.010% 0.010% 0.010% 0.010% 0.009% 0.009% 0.009% 0.009% 0.011% 0.010% Execution cost (5b/2c) 0.013% -0.011% -0.007% 0.009% -0.018% 0.012% 0.011% 0.012% -0.003% -0.003% 0.003% 0.003% 0.002% Net Expense to IB Clients 0.022% -0.002% 0.003% 0.019% -0.008% 0.022% 0.021% 0.021% 0.006% 0.006% 0.012% 0.014% 0.012%

The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months’ average all-in cost of a client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 1.2 basis point.

_________________

Note 1: FDIC insured client bank deposit sweep program balances with participating banks. These deposits are not reported in the Company’s statement of financial condition.

Note 2: In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 14 major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income; the components are reported in (1) Other Income in the corporate segment and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”) on the balance sheet. The effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.

Note 3: For further discussion of this topic, please see the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019; ITEM 7, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, Financial Overview, Electronic Brokerage.

Note 4: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or received, including all commissions and fees.

Note 5: Consistent with the clients’ trading activity, the computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.

_________________

More information, including historical results for each of the above metrics, can be found on the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

