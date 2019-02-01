Interactive Brokers : Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for January 2019, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

In January, clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S.
Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was 1.2 basis points of trade money3,
as measured against a daily VWAP4 benchmark (0.9 basis
point net cost for the rolling twelve months).
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees
2a Buy money
$70,697
$71,123
$60,343
$58,472
$58,612
$53,305
$58,497
$52,940
$86,745
$69,605
$66,543
$64,730
$771,611
2b Sell money
$71,336
$70,972
$59,990
$56,843
$59,055
$52,347
$57,646
$51,833
$88,256
$69,879
$68,277
$65,048
$771,484
2c Total
$142,033
$142,095
$120,332
$115,316
$117,667
$105,652
$116,143
$104,773
$175,001
$139,484
$134,820
$129,778
$1,543,095
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP
3a Buy value
$70,764
$71,101
$60,330
$58,477
$58,603
$53,329
$58,481
$52,927
$86,705
$69,605
$66,513
$64,744
$771,578
3b Sell value
$71,379
$70,980
$59,975
$56,852
$59,069
$52,363
$57,656
$51,843
$88,252
$69,888
$68,256
$65,078
$771,590
3c Total
$142,143
$142,081
$120,304
$115,329
$117,672
$105,692
$116,137
$104,770
$174,957
$139,493
$134,769
$129,822
$1,543,168
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees,
relative to Daily VWAP
4a Buys (2a-3a)
($66.7
)
$22.7
$13.0
($5.0
)
$8.7
($24.0
)
$15.8
$13.0
$40.6
($0.0
)
$29.4
($14.1
)
$33.4
4b Sells (3b-2b)
$43.1
$8.4
($15.1
)
$8.8
$13.8
$15.5
$9.7
$9.1
($4.2
)
$8.8
($21.4
)
$29.9
$106.5
4c Total trade expense
($23.6
)
$31.1
($2.2
)
$3.8
$22.5
($8.4
)
$25.6
$22.1
$36.3
$8.8
$8.0
$15.9
$139.9
Trade expense as percentage of trade money
4c/2c
-0.017
%
0.022
%
-0.002
%
0.003
%
0.019
%
-0.008
%
0.022
%
0.021
%
0.021
%
0.006
%
0.006
%
0.012
%
0.009
%
#5 - Trade expense categories
5a Total commissions & fees
$12.7
$12.4
$10.6
$11.4
$11.8
$10.2
$11.4
$10.8
$15.7
$12.6
$12.2
$12.1
$143.9
5b Execution cost (4c-5a)
($36.4
)
$18.7
($12.8
)
($7.6
)
$10.8
($18.6
)
$14.2
$11.3
$20.6
($3.8
)
($4.2
)
$3.7
($4.1
)
#6 - Trade expense categories as percentage of trade money
Total commissions & fees (5a/2c)
0.009
%
0.009
%
0.009
%
0.010
%
0.010
%
0.010
%
0.010
%
0.010
%
0.009
%
0.009
%
0.009
%
0.009
%
0.009
%
Execution cost (5b/2c)
-0.026
%
0.013
%
-0.011
%
-0.007
%
0.009
%
-0.018
%
0.012
%
0.011
%
0.012
%
-0.003
%
-0.003
%
0.003
%
0.000
%
Net Expense to IB Clients
-0.017
%
0.022
%
-0.002
%
0.003
%
0.019
%
-0.008
%
0.022
%
0.021
%
0.021
%
0.006
%
0.006
%
0.012
%
0.009
%
The above illustrates that the rolling twelve months’ average all-in
cost of a client U.S. Reg.-NMS stock trade was 0.9 basis point.
_________________ Note 1: FDIC insured client bank deposit
sweep program balances with participating banks. These deposits are not
reported in the Company’s statement of financial condition.
Note 2: In connection with our currency diversification strategy,
we have determined to base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 14
major currencies in which we hold our equity. The total effect of the
currency diversification strategy is reported in Comprehensive Income;
the components are reported in (1) Other Income in the corporate segment
and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”) on the balance sheet. The
effect of the GLOBAL on our comprehensive income can be estimated by
multiplying the total equity for the period by the change in the U.S.
dollar value of the GLOBAL during the same period.
Note 3: Trade money is the total amount of money clients spent or
received, including all commissions and fees.
Note 4: Consistent with the clients’ trading activity, the
computed VWAP benchmark includes extended trading hours.
_________________ More information, including historical results
for each of the above metrics, can be found on the investor relations
page of the Company’s corporate web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.
About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.: Interactive Brokers Group
affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities,
commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 120 markets in
numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated
Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual
investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors
and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and
automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely
sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the
lowest cost according to Barron’s Best Online Brokers review, March 26,
2018. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution
prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research
facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning
them to achieve superior returns on investments.
