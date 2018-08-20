Interactive Brokers : fined $5.5 million for breaking short selling rules - Wall Street Journal

The unit, Interactive Brokers LLC, was alleged to have broken federal rules on the "naked" short selling of stocks thousands of times over a three-year period, according to the report.

FINRA, Wall Street's self-regulator, said Interactive Brokers LLC ignored repeated "red flags", the WSJ said.

The Connecticut-based company neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing as part of the settlement, the report said.

Interactive Brokers was not immediately available for comment.

