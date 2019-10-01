Log in
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.

(IBKR)
Interactive Brokers : to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 1, 2019

10/01/2019 | 10:03am EDT

GREENWICH, CT - October 1, 2019 - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX: IBKR) plans to announce its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in a release that will be issued at approximately 4:00 pm (ET). The press release will also be available on the company's website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

A conference call to discuss the company's results will be held at 4:30 pm (ET) on that day October 15.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial 877- 324-1965 (U.S. domestic) or 631-291-4512 (international). The number should be dialed approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Interactive Brokers website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 125 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barron's Best Online Brokers review, February 25, 2019. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

For Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Investors: Nancy Stuebe, 203-618-4070 or Media: Kalen Holliday, 203-913-1369.

Disclaimer

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 14:02:04 UTC
