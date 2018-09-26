Log in
INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

09/26/2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Webcast information for this event will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and biliary atresia. Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

    
         Mark Vignola

         +1-646-747-1000

         investors@interceptpharma.com

     

         Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com

