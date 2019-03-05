Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc    ICPT

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ICPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 39th Annual Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 12, 2019
  • Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Webcast information for these events will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

CONTACT

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

         Mark Vignola

         +1-646-747-1000

         investors@interceptpharma.com


         Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS
05:01pIntercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/28INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/28Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial..
GL
02/25INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
02/22INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : `s NASH liver fibrosis drug shows promise at Phase 3
AQ
02/20Intercept to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on ..
GL
02/19Intercept Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 REGENERATE ..
GL
01/10INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
01/07INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces NASH and PBC Program Updates
AQ
01/03Bristol-Myers' $74 billion Celgene buy has investors looking for next deal
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 240 M
EBIT 2019 -267 M
Net income 2019 -278 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 12,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,13x
Capitalization 3 168 M
Chart INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 160 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark E. Pruzanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Fundarò Chairman
Jerome B. Durso Chief Operating Officer
Sandip S. Kapadia CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
David A. Shapiro Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC3.82%3 168
GILEAD SCIENCES4.64%84 196
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%49 127
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%47 195
GENMAB10.54%10 847
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC33.31%10 458
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.