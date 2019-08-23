Log in
INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ICPT)
  Report  
Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

08/23/2019 | 08:00am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that management will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY at 3:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
  • Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference in Boston, MA at 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Webcast information for these events will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Justine O’Malley

+1-646-931-1180

investors@interceptpharma.com

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
