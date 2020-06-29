Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) on Behalf of Investors

06/29/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 29, 2020, Intercept disclosed receipt of a complete response letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the New Drug Application for obeticholic acid ("OCA") for the treatment of fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"). According to the CRL, the FDA found that "the predicted benefit of OCA based on a surrogate histopathologic endpoint remains uncertain and does not sufficiently outweigh the potential risks to support accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $29.78, or 38%, during intraday trading on June 29, 2020.

If you purchased Intercept securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
